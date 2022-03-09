City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Christina Lynn Pesina, 38, of 414 N. Liberty was arrested at 7:27 a.m. Monday, Feb. 28 by Galveston County deputies on a 2021 El Campo warrant for driving while intoxicated second offense. Processed in Galveston, she was placed on hold for El Campo police.
Violence, weapons
Patrick Sanchez, 33, listed as homeless in El Campo was arrested at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 5 on Wharton County Sheriff’s Department warrants for probation violation – family violence and possession of a controlled substance along with a new charge of possession of a controlled substance by officers dispatched to the report of a suspicious person in the 400 block of East Monseratte. Two syringes were seized. Processed, he was sent to the Wharton County Jail the next day.
Jonathan Nicholas Reyna, 22, of 2106 Sue was arrested at 9:19 p.m. Saturday, March 5 for resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia and violating a bond or protective order. He allegedly got into a woman’s vehicle in the 500 block of North Mechanic and then resisted arrest. A digital scale was seized. Processed, Reyna was sent to county jail.
Other
Christopher Anthony Hackney, 39, of 303 Klease in Edna at 12:18 p.m. Friday, March 4 for violating a city zoning ordinance after officers encountered him apparently living in the 900 block of Alvin. “Hackney is a registered sex offender living in a child safety zone,” according to the police report. Processed, he was shipped to county jail.
City Incidents
Property
More than $1,000 was reported stolen on the grounds of Speedy Stop, 502 N. Mechanic, between Feb. 6 and 21.
An air compressor was stolen from a home in the 1300 block of North Wharton between Feb. 28 and March 5. Loss is estimated at $300.
A hit-and-run was reported in the 600 block of West Fifth around 3 a.m. Saturday, March 5. A culvert sustained an estimated $200 damage.
Vandals slashed three tires on a Jeep parked in the 200 block of South Washington between 3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 5 and 10 a.m. Sunday, March 6. Damage is estimated at $200.
A $6,000 engine was stolen from Luke Technologies, 1211 S. Mechanic, around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 5.
Violence, weapons
An assault with injury was reported on the grounds of El Campo High School, 600 W. Norris, between 11:15 a.m. and 1 p.m. Thursday, March 4.
An assault was reported in Evans Park, 100 E. Railroad, around 11 p.m. Thursday, March 4.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Primitivo Llanes Jr., 49, of 511 E. Hillje was arrested at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 3 for possession of a controlled substance while in the county jail, booked 1:22 p.m. Tuesday, March 2 for forgery.
Andrew Delarosa Jr., 19, of 1302 Eveline was arrested at 10:59 a.m. Thursday, March 4 for possession of marijuana and warrants for no driver’s license (two counts), violating a promise to appear (two counts) and speeding. Processed, he posted $2,250 in bonds and was released the next day.
Donna Gail Alloway, 61, of 422 Red Oak in Aransas Pass was arrested by state troopers at 11:40 p.m. Saturday, March 5 for marijuana possession. Processed, she posted a $2,500 bond and was released the same day.
Pedro Cura-Hernandez, 26, of 1422 Jennie was arrested at 10:33 p.m. Sunday, March 6 on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Property
Austin Kyle Ashton, 27, of 807 Erin was served warrants for burglary of a building, theft with two or more previous convictions, six counts of burglary of a vehicle with two or more previous convictions and tampering with evidence at 8:25 a.m. Thursday, March 4 after being booked the previous day for tampering with evidence.
William James Hodge, 36, of 1818 N. Mechanic was arrested by Wharton PD at 10:57 p.m. Saturday, March 5 for unauthorized use of a vehicle, Processed, he posted an $8,000 bond and was released the next day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.