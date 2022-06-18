City Incidents
Property
Burglars broke a glass window, making entrance into a garage in the 1900 block of Wayne sometime between June 2 and 16. Damage was estimated at $100, no items were reported stolen.
A hit-and-run was reported on the grounds of Stephen’s Auto Body, 802 N. Mechanic, around 4:45 p.m. Saturday, June 11. A Toyota sustained an estimated $1,000.
A $379 push mower was stolen from the 1000 block of East Calhoun between 4 p.m. Sunday, June 12 and 8 p.m. Monday, June 13.
A $400 stereo system was taken from a home in the 200 block of North Liberty around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 14.
Three keys valued at $500 were reported stolen in the 600 block of Cheryl between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 15.
Violence, weapons
Police are investigating a reported threat issued in the 500 block of West Norris around 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 13.
Cruelty to animals, an effort to kill or seriously injure, was reported in the 400 block of Lundy around 1 a.m. Tuesday, June 14.
A child was harmed during a disturbance in the 500 block of West Norris between 6:25 and 9 p.m. Tuesday, June 14.
County Jail Bookings
Property
Matthew Alan Priesmeyer, 39, of 506 Ave. G was booked at 9:04 a.m. Monday, June 13 on Refugio County warrants for engaging in organized criminal activity and theft in excess of $30,000.
Violence, Weapons
Brady Jack Hough, 35, of 27514 James in Lissie was arrested by deputies at 11:09 p.m. Wednesday, June 15 for cruelty to non-livestock animals - failure to provide.
Christian La Derick Knight, 21, of 304 N. Shepard in Wharton was arrested by Wharton PD at 10:10 p.m. Wednesday, June 15 for disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and two counts of assault of a public servant.
Other
Frederick Pearson, 51, of 120 Stonewall in Indianola, Miss., was booked at 10:43 a.m. Wednesday, June 15 on a Hidalgo County warrant for making a false statement to a law enforcement officer.
