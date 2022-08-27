Wharton County
Grand Jury Indictments
August Deliberations
(Note: An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a citizen jury’s verdict that a prosecutor has enough evidence against a person to proceed with felony charges.)
Those facing trial include:
• Corey Rashard O’Neal, 18, of 1103 Desert Willow in Rosenberg for possession of a controlled substance on May 28. He allegedly had less than a gram of THC oil.
• Rebecca Ann Quijada Orellana, 32, of 615 W. Caney in Wharton for tampering with evidence on June 24. She allegedly tried to conceal marijuana during a police investigation.
• Luis Miguel Ortiz, 33, of 506 W. Railroad in Boling for home burglary and family violence on May 6. He allegedly broke into a home with the intent to do a woman harm, punching one in the face.
Ortiz has a history of family violence and a felony conviction for aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury on Jan. 17, 2017 in Wharton County.
• Rueben Ladarrel Owens, 38, of 1415 W. Norris, Apt. G-1, in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance on June 24. He allegedly had more than 4 grams of THC edibles.
• Paublo Pedro Polina, 30, of 509 S. East in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance on July 2. He allegedly had more than gram of cocaine.
