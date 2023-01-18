Wharton County
Grand Jury Indictments
Wharton County
Grand Jury Indictments
January Deliberations
(Note: An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a citizen jury’s verdict that a prosecutor has enough evidence against a person to proceed with felony charges.)
Those facing trial include:
• Casey Nicole Newman, 35, of 1907 Wayne in El Campo for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Aug 5, 2022.
Newman has prior felony convictions for two counts of forgery on Sept. 10, 2019 in Wharton County.
• Bruce Eugene Revis, 36, of 1415 Hodges, Apt. 21 YT, in Wharton for two counts each of evading arrest with a vehicle (Nov. 8 and Sept. 26, 2022) and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (June 5 and Nov. 8, 2022).
The indictment notes that Revis was convicted of injury to a child on Dec. 3, 2019, making it a crime for him to be in possession of a firearm outside of his home.
Revis also has prior felony convictions for family violence with a previous conviction on March 15, 2016, and possession of a controlled substance and family violence - choking on Dec. 3, 2019, all in Wharton County.
• Tommie Deshaun Tyler, 42, of 339 CR 257 in Egypt for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver on Oct. 2, 2022.
Previously convicted of evading arrest with a prior conviction on June 21, 2013, Tyler was prohibited from having a weapon outside his home. The indictment presents the accusation that he had more than four grams of MDMA and a firearm.
Tyler was previously convicted for possession of a controlled substance on Oct. 2, 2022.
• Aldric Bryant Washington, 48, of 4446 Boyett, Unit C, in East Bernard for burglary of a habitation on Nov. 11, 2022. He allegedly broke into a home with the intent of doing a woman harm.
Washington has a prior felony conviction for possession of a controlled substance on Oct. 16, 2008.
• Wayne Douglas Washington Jr., 49, of 133 Sanford in Wharton for family violence on Nov. 21, 2022. He allegedly used a closed first to strike a woman in the face.
• Sarah Augusta Wendel, 44, of 64 CR 309 Louise for theft on Aug. 29. She allegedly stole more than $300,000 in cash from an El Campo area business.
• James Earl Young, 31, of 1617 Connie in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance on Dec. 3, 2022. He allegedly had less than a gram of methamphetamine.
