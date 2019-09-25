City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Juan Francisco Valdez Jr., 42, of 3311 Carter in Pasadena was arrested at 2:15 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20 for driving while intoxicated after police received a report of a reckless driver. Investigating the area, officers stopped him on U.S. 59. Valdez was processed and transferred to the Wharton County Jail later that morning. Once there, he posted a $1,000 bond and was released the same day.
Jose Manuel Castellanos, 47, of 530 Connorvale Lane in Houston was arrested at 11:18 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20 for driving while intoxicated second offense after officers received a citizen complaint about a driver on U.S. 59. Processed, he was transferred to county jail. Once there, he posted a $2,500 bond and was released the same day.
Jose Alberto Jaimes-Garcia, 34, of 1202 Sam was arrested at 12:36 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21 for driving while intoxicated after officers stopped him in the 800 block of West Jackson. Processed, he was transferred to county jail the next day. Once there, he posted a $1,000 bond and was released the same day.
Jose Angel Aranda, 26, of 517 W. Monseratte was arrested at 12:12 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23 for driving while intoxicated second offense after officers stopped him in the 100 block of Merchant. Processed, he was transferred to county jail.
Property
Ramon Armando Vasquez, 27, of 805 Dunlap was arrested at 7:36 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19 on warrants for failure to maintain financial responsibility, operating a vehicle with a fictitious license plate, failure to stop and render aid, no driver’s license and burglary of a building. Processed, he was transferred to county jail the next day.
Michael Joe Delgado, 49, of 814 South Del Mar in Victoria was arrested in Goliad at 9:06 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21 on a warrant for theft. He was processed there.
City Incidents
Property
More than $800 in alcohol was reported stolen from The Shot Spot, 909 S. Mechanic, Suite C, sometime between Aug. 31 and Sept. 6. The report was filed Sept. 20.
Vandals damaged the front door at Superior Motor Parts, 214 N. Mechanic, sometime between Sept. 14 and 16. The report was filed Sept. 20.
A $300 cell phone was reported stolen in the 300 block of S. Mechanic between 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 19 and 9:20 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21.
Burglars struck in the 400 block of West Fifth between 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21 and 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22. A Mossberg 12-guage shotgun and a Smith & Wesson 9 mm handgun were stolen. Loss is estimated at $500.
Vandals did an estimated $650 damage to a vehicle parked in the 200 block of West Norris between 6 and 9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22.
Violence, weapons
Police are investigating a threat issued on the grounds of El Campo Inn, 25010 U.S. 59, around 10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19.
An assault with injuries were reported at Ritz Drive Inn No. 1, 602 S. Mechanic, around 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20.
A fight was reported at the high school around 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20. No injuries were reported.
Police are investigating a disturbance reported in the 200 block of Highland around 11 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Pedro Luna Jr., 30, of 501 Willow Lane, No. 67, in Wharton was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 2:23 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21 for driving while intoxicated, driving with an invalid license and Wharton PD warrants for failure to appear and driving while license invalid. Processed, he posted $3,000 in bonds and was released the same day.
Ivon Yoseth Arevalo Ramirez, 44, of 920 Ave. D in Freeport was arrested by state troopers at 1:03 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22 for driving while intoxicated with a child passenger.
Property
Abraham Cardoza, 46, of 903 Trochta was arrested at 10:20 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 19 on a warrant for criminal nonsupport.
Violence, weapons
Linda Barrett Howard, 51, of 272 Greendale in Wharton was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 4:38 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19 for assault.
Elia Lopez, 32, of 234 Candy was booked at 8:20 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18 on a warrant for being involved in an accident that caused serious bodily injury. Processed, she posted a $7,000 bond and was released the same day.
Other
Dirk Eugene Gaston, 50, of 2919 Trail Lake in Houston was booked at 6:43 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22 for a parole violation.
