Wharton County
Grand Jury Indictments
January Deliberations
(Note: An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a citizen jury’s verdict that a prosecutor has enough evidence against a person to proceed with felony charges.)
Those facing trial include:
• David Brent Colmer, 47, of 1005 Ave. C in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance on Nov. 3, 2020. He allegedly had less than a gram of methamphetamine.
• John Stevene Conradt, 42, of 10051 Westpark in Houston for two counts of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver and evading arrest as well as single counts of identity theft, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana on Oct. 7.
He allegedly had 400 grams of Xanax and Adderall, two driver’s licenses that were not his as well as a Social Security card, more than a gram of methamphetamine and more than five pounds of marijuana. He stands accused of fleeing from a Wharton County Deputy constable on the same day. Conradt has a prior felony conviction for aggravated assault in Taylor County on Dec. 16, 2011.
• Samuel Mateis Cruz, 32, of 1006 First in Louise for continuous sexual assault of a child between July 2012 and March 2015.
• Guadalupe Sandoval Delarosa, 67, of 905 Burdette in El Campo for indecency with a child on Jan. 1, 2015.
• Paul Deleon, 29, of 5615 Sam Houston for two counts of engaging in an organized criminal activity on May 6, 2020. He allegedly worked with others to steal two vehicles.
• Gerren Royce Farris, 37, of 818 Branch in Wharton for possession of a prohibited substance in a correctional facility, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon on Oct. 6, 2020. He allegedly had marijuana and THC inside the Wharton County Jail.
Farris also stands accused of being in possession of a firearm on that day, an act prohibited due to a prior felony conviction for possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver on April 9, 2018 in Wharton County. Farris was convicted of the same crime on Feb. 3, 2014, also in Wharton County.
• Marcus Rashaad Franklin, 32, of 2813 Ave. A in Bay City for family violence causing serious bodily injury on March 29, 2020. He allegedly struck a woman in the head and stabbed her.
• Kevin Lee Galvan, 32, of 5305 Big Bend in Boling for family violence on Aug. 6, 2020. He allegedly struck a woman. Galvan has a history of family violence.
• Mark Anthony Garcia, 29, no address available, for two counts of theft on Dec. 11 and 13, 2020. He allegedly stole groceries on both occasions. Garcia has two prior misdemeanor theft convictions in Wharton County. Garcia was convicted of the felonies burglary of a building on Feb. 10, 2011 and possession of a controlled substance on June 14, 2012, both in Wharton County,
• Victorino Gonzalez-Duran, 23, of 114 Moutray in Wharton for driving while intoxicated with a child passenger on Nov. 26, 2020.
• Brigido Leonel Gutierrez, 20, of 5214 Charinton in Houston for smuggling of persons on Sept. 30, 2020. He allegedly tried to hide three undocumented people from a police officer.
• Latoya Lache Harris, 37, of 905 Burleson in Wharton for family violence on Nov. 8, 2020. He allegedly pulled out a woman’s hair. Harris has a history of family violence.
• Marc Cyrus Hipp, 41, of 119 CR 184 in Bay City for possession of a controlled substance and possession with the intent to deliver on Aug. 20, 2020. He allegedly had more than a gram of methamphetamine. Hipp has a prior felony conviction for failure to stop and render aid on Jan. 18, 2020 in Lavaca County.
• Martin Luther Johnson, 52, of 1601 Hwy. 90 West, No. 421, in Sealy for forgery on Jan. 17, 2018. He allegedly forged a $2,894.71 check.
• James Edward Jones, 66, of 302 E. Walnut in Hungerford for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on April 9, 2020. He allegedly fired a shot at a man.
• Joseph Bradley Jones, 23, of 51 Seventh in Bay City for theft on Sept. 4, 2020. He allegedly stole more than $2,500 cash.
• Sarah Ann Jones, 37, of 1105 Ave. C in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance in a correctional facility on Nov. 3, 2020. She allegedly had less than a gram of methamphetamine in the Wharton County Jail.
