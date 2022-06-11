Wharton County
Court Actions
Plea bargain agreements
(Note: All cases below are felonies unless otherwise noted.) Those pleading guilty and accepting punishment include:
• Kobie Latray Washington, 43, of 1415 Bear Bottom in Wharton for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was placed on five years deferred probation for the Dec. 2, 2021 crime, fined $250 and ordered to perform 300 hours community service and avoid all contact with his victim or the victim’s children.
• Tarnika Rene Williams, 42, of 15426 Battle Road in Beasley for possession of a controlled substance. She was placed on four years probation for the Jan. 14, 2021 offense and ordered to undergo a drug evaluation.
The judge also required Williams to perform 200 hours community service and pay a $200 fine in addition to $840 of bond fees in arrears.
REVOCATIONS
Those those appearing in court for violating probationary guidelines and accepting punishment include:
• Jose Angel Aranda, 29, of 517 W. Monseratte in El Campo for driving while intoxicated with a child passenger. His probation was revoked for the Aug. 23, 2019 offense and he was ordered to serve 33 days in county jail with credit for the full time already served.
• Krystin Jvonne Gunels, 31, of 5327 La Cresentia in San Antonio for theft of less than $100,000 worth of cattle. Her probation for the April 15, 2015 crime was revoked and she was sentenced to two years in prison with credit for 174 days already served.
• Daniel David Hennessey, 50, of 215 Illinois in Orchard for possession of a controlled substance. His probation for the Feb. 1, 2019 offense was revoked and he was sentenced to 303 days in state jail with credit for the full time already served.
