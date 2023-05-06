Police Blotter

CITY ARRESTS
PROPERTY
Derrik Wade Hadash, 38, of 3129 CR 407 was booked directly at the Wharton County Jail at 3:39 a.m. Monday, May 1 on warrants for theft less than $750 in value (two counts). He allegedly stole slightly more than $400 in tools from Walmart, 3413 West Loop, and $163 in beer and steaks from H-E-B, 306 N. Mechanic, around the same time.
Michael Anthony Molano, 48, of 404 E. Calhoun was arrested at 10:03 a.m. Monday, May 1 on a warrant for probation violation - theft of a firearm by officers responding to a motor vehicle crash in the 100 block of West Second. Processed, he was sent to county jail the next day.
Thomas Garcia, 45, of 1309 Fred was booked into the jail at 11:17 a.m. Monday, May 1 on warrants for theft less than $2,500 in value with two or more previous convictions (two counts). He allegedly stole more than $400 in tools from Walmart, 3413 West Loop on April 13, and two chainsaws valued at $880 from Rioux Hardware, 211 N. Washington, on April 17. Garcia faces felony punishment as a result of prior bad acts.
Moesha Shamaye Lane Cunningham, 27, of 1415 W. Norris was arrested at 11:59 a.m. Tuesday, May 2 on a warrant for theft less than $750 in value. Cunningham allegedly stole about $125 in hats and bandannas from Walmart, 3413 West Loop, on Aug. 3, 2022. Processed, she was moved to county jail the next day. Once there, she posted a $500 bond and was released the same day.
Nikita Denise Williams, 37, of 208 Turek was arrested at 12:14 p.m. Tuesday, May 2 on a warrant for theft less than $750 in value involving the same case as Cunningham. Processed, she too went to county jail the next day. Once there, Williams posted a $500 bond and was released.
CITY INCIDENTS
PROPERTY
Burglars targeted a vehicle parked in the 1600 block of Bravo around 1:45 p.m. Monday, May 1 stealing about $200.
An iPhone was damaged in an act of vandalism in the 700 block of West Norris between 4 and 5 p.m. Monday, May 1. Damage was estimated at $300.
Vandals damaged the door handle of a Ford Expedition parked in the 200 block of West Alfred sometime between 7:45 p.m. Monday, May 1 and 9:35 a.m. Tuesday, May 2. Damage was estimated at $200.
COUNTY BOOKINGS
ALCOHOL, DRUGS
Paul Rinnie Cadriel Jr., 46, of 7728 Hwy. 71 was arrested at 12:25 p.m. Monday, May 1 for driving while intoxicated third or more offense.
Tyamber Denessa Lane, 29, of 263 Sage Lane in Sealy was arrested by WCSO at 10:33 a.m. Wednesday, May 3 for possession of a controlled substance.
Devin Vargas, 17, of 1712 Strickland in Eagle Lake was arrested by deputies at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 3 for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance and unlawfully carrying a weapon.
