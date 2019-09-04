City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Kaydra Drayun Sparks, 21, of 818 Empire was arrested at 5:13 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29 on warrants for probation violation – possession of more than 4 ounces of marijuana, aggravated assault of a deadly weapon and a Fort Bend County warrant for theft after officers spotted Sparks near her home. Processed, she was transferred to the Wharton County Jail the next morning.
Violence, weapons
Frank Garcia Jr., 54, of 1309 Fred was arrested at 6:12 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29 on a warrant for probation violation - aggravated assault after police spotted him on the West Loop. Processed, he was transferred to county jail the next day.
Other
A teenager was arrested at Walmart, 3413 West Loop, on a warrant for evading arrest with a vehicle. He was processed locally.
City Incidents
Property
Vandals struck at Tough Country Outfitters, 112 E. Jackson, sometime between 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28 and 7:40 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 29. A $500 window was damaged.
Burglars struck in the 400 block of Marion between 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28 and 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29. A tool kit, valued at less than $100, was stolen from a Dodge pickup.
A crash in the 100 block of Palacios around 8 p.m. Thursday caused a $30,000 railroad grade crossing to be damaged. No information on injuries was available.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Gabriel Serna Garcia, 29, of 19859 FM 800 in San Benito was arrested by state troopers at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 29 for possession of more than 50 pounds of marijuana and unlawful use of a criminal instrument.
Donnie Tyrone Hayes, 38, of 501 E. Caney in Wharton was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 8:29 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29 for two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Gloria Mae Manciaz, 37, of 1087 CR 306 was booked at 10:47 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28 for failure to identify – fugitive intending to give false information, disorderly conduct abusive language, possession of a dangerous drug, possession of marijuana and criminal mischief.
Armando G. Genera, 38, of 12507 Honor Park in Houston was arrested by WCSO at 4:48 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30 for possession of marijuana. Processed, he posted a $1,000 bond and was released the next day.
Joash Solis, 32, of 902 Cotton was arrested by state troopers at 11:55 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31 for driving while intoxicated. Processed, he posted a $1,000 bond and was released the same day.
Andrew Lynn Smith, 19, of 3215 Palm Village, Apt. A, in Bay City was arrested by DPS at 2:10 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2 for possession of marijuana, open container violation and no driver’s license.
Property
Domingo Aldape, 61, of 1616 Roehl was arrested by Wharton PD at 6:35 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30 for two counts of theft with two or more previous convictions and a single count of failure to identify.
Jeremy Scott Jones, 32, of 23337 Maze Lane in Porter was arrested by state troopers at 8:52 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30 on an Angelina County warrant for theft. Processed, he posted a $5,000 bond and was released the next day.
Marcos Allen Montes, 19, of 309 Elm in Louise was booked at 10:52 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30 on a warrant for criminal mischief. Processed, he posted a $1,000 bond and was released the next day.
David Undre Kimble, 53, of 3219 FM 1301 in Wharton was arrested by WCSO at 2:18 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 1 on Wharton city warrants for public consumption of alcohol, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication.
Violence, weapons
Joe Smith, 56, of 1801 High Falls Lane in Pearland was arrested by WCSO at 4:33 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31 for assault family violence. Processed, he posted a $1,500 bond and was released the next day.
Armando Hernandez Cruz, 36, of 1490 Ruth was arrested by WCSO at 1 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3 for resisting arrest and public intoxication.
Other
Jose Manuel Gomez, 18, of 9719 Rehmann Road in Lane City was arrested by DPS at 8:40 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31 for four counts of abandoning or endangering a child – criminal negligence and a single count of racing on the highway. Processed, he posted $21,000 in bonds and was released the next day.
Rodrigo Guerrero, 21, of 518 Sunset in Wharton was arrested by state troopers at 8:40 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31 for racing on the highway. Processed, he posted a $1,000 bond and was released the next day.
