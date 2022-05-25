Court Reports

Wharton County
Grand Jury Indictments
May Deliberations
(Note: An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a citizen jury’s verdict that a prosecutor has enough evidence against a person to proceed with felony charges.)
Those facing trial include:
• Jason Brock San Miguel, 44, of 2713 N. Fulton in Wharton for two counts of possession of a controlled substance on March 24. He allegedly had more than 4 grams of phencyclidine or PCP along with more than a gram of methamphetamine.
San Miguel has prior felony convictions for possession of a controlled substance on Dec. 8, 2014 in Nolan County and Oct. 13, 2020 in Wharton County.
• Stephen Lee Singleton, 62, of 400 CR 131 in Wharton for theft with two or more previous convictions on March 13. He allegedly stole less than $50 in food from a Wharton grocery.
Singleton has felony theft convictions on June 23, 1994 and Aug. 26, 2013 in Harris County, Nov. 14, 2017 and Aug. 29, 2019 in Wharton County; as well as for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Feb. 21, 1992 in Harris County, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver on Jan. 25, 1999 in Harris County, and possession of a controlled substance on March 22, 2013 in Harris County.
• Zane Christopher Smith, 43, of 207 Mick in Boling for possession of a controlled substance on April 13. He allegedly had more than 4 grams of tetrahydrocannabinol oil.
• Kaydra Drayun Sparks, 23, of 818 Empire in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance on April 2. She allegedly had less than a gram of methamphetamine.
• Cerry Allen Taylor, 39, of 1717 Briar Lane in Wharton for theft of a firearm on Feb. 10, 2021.
• Chase Richard Tucker, 17, of 8524 FM 1053 North in Imperial for two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child on Dec. 24 and 17, 2021.
• Kevin James Tucker, 40, of 3204 CR 410 in El Campo for six counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child as well as single counts of indecency with a child by contact, sexual assault of a child continuous - victim under 14 years of age and indecency with a child by exposure. The crimes allegedly took placed between June 21, 2021 and Jan. 16.
• Jose Guadalupe Velazquez, 69, of 1109 E. Calhoun in El Campo for assault of a peace officer or judge on March 13. He allegedly pulled an officer’s hair while the officer was assisting a victim.
• Thomas Helburn Warrant, 40, of 611 W. Monseratte in El Campo for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on March 25.
Warrant has prior felony convictions for theft on Dec. 14, 2017 in Victoria County, possession of a controlled substance on Sept. 21, 2017; and theft on Aug. 12, 2021 in Matagorda County.
In a separate grand jury action, Warrant was indicted for theft with two or more previous convictions on Nov. 5, 2020. He allegedly stole diesel fuel, but faces felony punishment due to prior bad acts.
Warrant has two prior misdemeanor theft convictions along with a felony theft conviction on Dec. 14, 2017 in Jackson County.
On this indictment, Warrant’s address is listed as 1006 Second in Louise.
Superseding Indictment
A superseding indictments adds to or corrects information in a previously issued indictment. The following was issued:
• Nehemiah Armstrong, 38, of 1217 Kingston in Wharton for attempted indecency with a child on Oct. 1, 2018.
A second superceding indictment against Armstrong is for two counts of possession of child pornography on July 3, 2019; and a third is for sexual assault of a child continuous: victim under the age of 14 and four counts of sexual assault of a child. The crimes allegedly took place between June 1, 2015 and April 1, 2019.
