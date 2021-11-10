Wharton County
Court Actions
Plea bargain agreements
(Note: All cases below are felonies unless otherwise noted.)
Those pleading guilty and accepting punishment include:
• George Eric Allen, 54, of 345 Ustynik in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance and tampering with evidence on Feb. 1, 2020, and possession of a controlled substance on Dec. 4, 2020 and May 29. He was sentenced to four years in prison for the crimes with credit for 66 days already served.
• Charles Matthew Camacho, 33, of 208 Eighth in Columbus for possession of a controlled substance. He was sentenced to eight years in prison for the Jan. 16, 2020 crime with credit for 241 days already served.
• Rachel Jane Carswell, 27, of CR 257, No. 124, in Egypt for two counts of harassment of a public servant and a single count of assault of a public servant. She was placed on 10 years probation, for the Oct. 4 crimes on the grounds she serve 24 days in county jail.
Given credit for the jail time already served, Carswell was required to write letters of apology to two sheriff’s deputies, take cognitive and anger management classes, perform 200 hours community service and pay a $1,500 fine.
• Jonathan Eban Casillas, 26, of 504 E. Calhoun in El Campo for attempted possession of a controlled substance. He was sentenced to 100 days in state jail for the Aug. 21 crime with credit for 62 days already served.
In a separate court action, Casillas’ probation for driving while intoxicated third or more offense was revoked and he was sentenced to a concurrent four years in prison for the June 8, 2017 crime with credit for 474 days already served.
• Juan Antonio Castillo, 53, of 729 Ave. B East in Kingsville for smuggling of persons. He was sentenced to two years in prison for the July 10 offense with credit for 104 days already served.
• Roman Gabriel Cruz, 44, of 902 E. Hillje in El Campo for burglary of a building. He was placed on 10 years probation for the July 9, 2019 crime on the ground he serve 180 days in county jail.
Given credit for the full time already served, Cruz was required to take cognitive and anti-theft classes, perform 400 hours community service, pay $420 restitution, a $500 fine and $660 in bond fees in arrears.
• Antonio Jose Feregrino, 19, of 306 Lincoln in El Campo for possession of marijuana less than 4 ounces, a Class A misdemeanor. He was placed on two years deferred probation for the Aug. 23, 2018 crime. The judge also ordered Feregrino to perform 100 hours community service, pay a $400 fine and $180 restitution.
With deferred probation, the conviction won’t be held against Feregrino if he is able to complete all terms.
• Michael Anthony Garcia Jr., 19, of 1808 George in Richmond for deadly conduct - discharging a firearm. He was placed on four years deferred probation for the Dec. 15, 2020 crime. The judge gave Garcia credit for 19 days already served, and ordered him to perform 100 hours community service, pay a $1,000 fine and pay $350 restitution.
