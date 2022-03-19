Court Reports

Wharton County
Court Actions
Plea bargain agreements
(Note: All cases below are felonies unless otherwise noted.)
Those pleading guilty and accepting punishment include:
• Brian Keith Battle, 48, of 1801 Ave. C in Bay City for unauthorized use of a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance. He was sentenced to eight years in prison for Jan. 17, 2021 crimes with credit for 387 days already served.
• Richard Shane De La Pena, 35, of 1311 Fred in El Campo for tampering with evidence and having a prohibited substance in a correctional facility. He was placed on seven years probation for the March 30, 2021 crimes.
The judge also ordered De La Pena to take a Drug Offenders Education Program and anger management course. De La Pena was fined $750.
The plea agreement notes credit for 180 days jail time already served.
Revocations
• Jerald Jerome Adams Jr., 32, of 1612 Jackson Johnson Blvd., Unit 2, in Galveston for two counts of forgery on Aug. 16, 2014. His probation was revoked and he was sentenced to two years in prison with credit for 244 days already served.
• Aundreya Janee Gonzales, 22, of 803 Marionette in El Campo for two counts of credit or debit card abuse on Nov. 12, 2017. Her probation was revoked and she was sentenced to three days in county jail.
Gonzales was given credit for the full jail time already served.
• Nancy Newman Torres, 35, of 304 Higbee in El Campo for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance on Feb. 1, 2018. Her probation was revoked and she was sentenced to two years in prison.
Torres received credit for 161 days already served.
Unsealed Indictment
A grand jury indictment typically remains sealed if no arrest has been made in a case prior to deliberations. An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a citizen jury’s verdict that a prosecutor has enough evidence against a person to proceed with felony trial.
The Wharton County Grand Jury issued the following recently unsealed indictment against:
• Demetrius Williams, 44, of 304 N. Sheppard in Wharton for continuous violence against a family. He stands accused of harming a woman in 2010.
The indictment had been issued in June 2011.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.