CITY ARRESTS
ALCOHOL, DRUGS
Monica Elaine Harvey, 58, of 4135 Bethel in Houston was arrested at 6:27 p.m. Thursday, April 6 for possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and unlawfully carrying of a weapon after being stopped for a traffic violation on U.S. 59. Processed, she was transported to the Wharton County Jail the next morning.
Oscar Daniel Silva, 25, of 212 E. Norris was arrested at 4:24 a.m. Friday, April 7 for driving while intoxicated after officers were summoned to the Whataburger grounds, 909 N. Mechanic. Processed, he was moved to county jail later that morning.
Wayne Buford Hatton, 55, of 1426 Prosperity was served warrants at 10:31 a.m. Friday, April 7 while already at the Wharton County Jail. Warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia, no valid driver’s license, no insurance and theft under $100 in value were served. He was held 48 hours and then released.
Bridget Denise Sanchez, 42, of 209 E. Correll was arrested at 1:59 a.m. Saturday, April 8 for driving while intoxicated after being stopped in the 100 block of North Mechanic. Processed, she was taken to county jail later that morning.
PROPERTY
Levi Joseph Marek, 17, of 991 CR 471 in Palacios was arrested at 3:46 a.m. Friday, April 7 for forgery by officers investigating a shoplifting complaint in the 1700 block of South Mechanic. Marek was the passenger in the vehicle. The driver was arrested for Class C misdemeanor theft. Processed, he was shipped to the county jail.
CITY INCIDENTS
PROPERTY
A firearm was reported stolen in the 200 block of West Alfred around 2 p.m. Thursday, April 6.
An assortment of merchandise valued in excess of $100 was shoplifted from Walmart, 3413 West Loop between 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 6.
Identity theft was reported in the 2400 block of Hutchins Lane on Thursday, April 6.
Police are on the hunt for the person or persons who broke into Mr. Gatti’s Pizza, 1202 N. Mechanic, sometime between close of business Thursday, April 6 and early morning Friday, April 7. The store’s safe was cracked and a several thousand dollars stolen.
Anyone with information about this burglary or anyone who saw anything suspicious around the business during that time period should call either the El Campo police at 979-543-5311 or the West Wharton County Crime Stoppers at 979-543-8477.
Callers to the Crime Stoppers tip line may qualify for a cash reward and are not required to give their names.
Crime Stoppers can be reached through its P3 app as well.
