Wharton County
Grand Jury Indictments
June Deliberations
(Note: An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a citizen jury’s verdict that a prosecutor has enough evidence against a person to proceed with felony charges.)
Those facing trial include:
• Isaac Thomas Albe, 21, of 2910 Old Lane City Road, C-7, in Wharton for burglary of a building on Oct. 21, 2018. He stands accused of breaking into a veterinary clinic.
• Reginald Lynn Austin, 50, of 1621 Connie in Wharton for assault family violence on April 13. He stands accused of pulling a woman’s hair.
Austin has a prior history of family violence as well as felony convictions for possession of a controlled substance on May 17, 1991 and April 14, 1999, all in Wharton County.
• Mario Gonzalez Balderas, 56, of 707 Monseratte in El Campo for two counts of credit card abuse on July 5.
Balderas as prior felony convictions for possession of a controlled substance on Dec. 10, 2008 and possession of marijuana on June 24, 2011, both in Harris County.
• Javier Raul Contreras, 18, of 208 Allen Lane in Wharton for burglary of a habitation, theft of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance and engaging in organized criminal activity, all on April 24. He stands accused of having less than a gram of cocaine on the same day he worked with others to break into a home and steal a firearm.
• Justin Deshawn Crump, 30, of 216 W. Wayside in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance on March 14. He allegedly had less than a gram of methamphetamine.
Crump has two prior felony convictions for burglary of a habitation on March 13, 2014 in Wharton County.
• Roman Gabriel Cruz, 42, of 902 Hillje in El Campo for two counts of theft with two or more previous convictions. On June 26, he allegedly stole a drill, two batteries and a charging station from a business. On July 25, he stands accused of stealing a bicycle.
Cruz has two prior misdemeanor convictions for theft.
• Rachel Ann Dixon, 41, of 3611 FM 1299 in Wharton for two counts of theft with two or more previous convictions on July 9. She stands accused of stealing two telescopes and a wheelchair.
Dixon has one prior misdemeanor theft conviction and a felony conviction for theft of a firearm on Aug. 8, 2017 in Wharton County.
In a separate grand jury action, Dixon was indicted for possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone on July 30. In that case, she stands accused of having less than a gram of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of the Wharton ISD Head Start building on Abel Street in Wharton.
• Brandi Elaine Dyer, 29, of 707 Monseratte in El Campo for two counts of credit card abuse on July 4.
• Alexander Jessie Galvan, 57, of 371 Live Oak in El Campo for driving while intoxicated third or more offense on Aug. 4.
Galvan has misdemeanor DWI convictions on Dec. 19, 2001 and Jan. 14, 2004, both in Wharton County.
• Christian Jeremiah Garcia, 18, of 310 Lincoln in El Campo for possession of marijuana in a drug free zone on May 23. He allegedly had more than 4 ounces of marijuana within 1,000 feet of First Lutheran School Day Care on Oscar Street in El Campo.
In a separate grand jury action, Garcia was indicted for theft of a firearm on April 26.
• Jaime Hinojosa Garcia, 56, of 104 Lakeview Lane in El Campo for hindering apprehension or prosecution of a known felon on July 11. He allegedly attempted to hinder the arrest of a man wanted for possession of a firearm by a felon.
• Yonari Garcia, 27, of 104 Lakeview Lane in El Campo for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon on April 17. Convicted of burglary of a building on Feb. 5, 2010 in Gonzalez County, Garcia was prohibited from having a weapon.
• Josh Thomas Garza, 17, of 501 Strand in El Campo for burglary of a habitation, theft of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance and engaging in organized criminal activity, all on April 24. He stands accused of having less than a gram of cocaine on the same day he worked with others to break into a home and steal a firearm.
• Emily Ann Gonzalez, 23, of 2500 Junior College Blvd., No. 2016, in Wharton for theft of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance on June 8. She allegedly had 1 to 4 grams of Ecstasy on the day she stole a weapon.
