City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Misty Alene Litts, 39, of 1411 Bernie in Rosenberg was arrested at 12:54 p.m. Wednesday, June 29 for possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm by felon, possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor theft after officers were dispatched to Walgreens, 203 N. Mechanic. “Officers received a call of shoplifter,” El Campo Police Lt. Russell Urban told the Leader-News, adding the suspect was found in a vehicle. “They recovered several stolen items of merchandise from her purse and located cocaine in her purse.” A rifle and ammunition were found inside the vehicle. “She (Litts) could not possess a firearm due to a previous felony conviction,” Urban said. Processed, she was sent to the Wharton County Jail the next morning.
Isaac Ray Lopez, 20, of 1302 Rebe Sue was booked directly into the county jail at 1 a.m. Thursday, June 30 on warrants for evading arrest, tampering with evidence, possession of marijuana in a drug free zone, resisting arrest and assault causing injury on a police officer.
Violence, weapons
Jose Enrique Becerra, 19, of 719 Cheryl was arrested at 11:46 a.m. Tuesday, June 28 on a warrant for possession of child pornography. “Officers caught the defendant and a 14-year-old female together in a parked car,” Urban said. Investigation indicated inappropriate contact. “(Becerra’s) phone was seized ... a forensic extraction of the phone revealed the defendant had several nude photographs of the (girl) female on his phone.” Processed, Becerra was shipped to the Wharton County Jail.
Property
Roxana Maza, 23, of 207 Ripple was arrested at 12:18 a.m. Wednesday, June 29 for criminal mischief. She stands accused of doing an estimated $1,000 damage to a pickup parked in the 200 block of Ripple. Maza was transferred to county jail.
City Incidents
Violence, weapons
Police are investigating a report of public lewdness filed around 11 p.m. Monday, June 27 in the 500 block of East Third.
Property
A vehicle tire was damaged in the 700 block of Roth around 7 a.m. Tuesday, June 28.
Police are investigating two reports of identity theft involving checks filed on Tuesday, June 28.
Burglars pried open a window on a home in the 2900 block of Lindale between 5:44 and 6:20 p.m. Tuesday, June 28 making entry. Unknown what was taken.
Vandals targeted a vehicle parked in the 200 block of Ripple doing an estimated $1,000 damage around 10 p.m. Tuesday, June 28.
County Jail Bookings
Violence, weapons
Daisa Miller, 19, of 145 Spruce in Louise was booked at 8:52 p.m. Monday, June 27 on warrants for two counts of cruelty to animals with the intention to kill or seriously harm.
Joseph Paul Rodriguez, 41, of 1415 W. Norris was booked at 5:12 p.m. Monday, June 17 on warrant for violation of a bond or protective order. Processed, he posted a $2,500 bond and was released the next day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.