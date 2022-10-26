City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Faith Lakayelyn Bryant, 17, of 10537 FM 616 in Lolita was arrested at 11:34 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21 for possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone while on the El Campo High School campus, 600 W. Norris. Officers discovered a THC loaded vape pen in her possession. Processed, Bryant was taken to the Wharton County Jail.
Shanon Dewayne Wright Jr., 22, of 711 Center was arrested at 7:53 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23 for possession of marijuana by officers who stopped a suspicious vehicle in the 800 block of Roberts. Processed, Wright was moved to county jail the next morning.
Violence, Weapons
Jose Ovidio Lopez, 45, of 1210 Palacios was arrested at 4:50 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20 for family violence causing injury and a Wharton County Sheriff’s Department warrant for being involved in a wreck causing damage to a vehicle. Officers were dispatched to a disturbance at Lopez’ home. Processed, he was transferred to county jail the next day.
George Andrew James Olvera, 17, of 303 Sentinel was arrested at 9:42 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22 on a warrant for attempted sexual assault. He was shipped to county jail. Once there, a warrant for online solicitation of a minor was also noted.
Jessie Rodriguez III, 32, of 1415 E. Jackson was arrested at 12:04 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23 for assault causing injury by officers dispatched to a disturbance near La Chiquita, 134 S Washington. Processed, Rodriguez was taken to county jail later that morning.
Other
Isaiah Luna, 19, of 1718 Campeche in Donna was arrested at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 20 for smuggling of persons after being stopped on U.S. 59.
City Incidents
Violence, weapons
A fight was reported in the 300 block of Sentinel around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. Injuries were reported.
Police are investigating a disturbance in the 700 block of South Mechanic around 9:35 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23.
Property
Burglars targeted a vehicle parked in the 1000 block of Avenue F the night of Wednesday, Oct. 19 stealing a Glock 19 Gen II and ammunition magazines. Loss is estimated at $500.
A forgery in excess of $1,000 was reported directly at the police station on Thursday, Oct. 20.
Staff from Pinchers Boiling Pot, 23324 U.S. 59, turned over a suspected counterfeit $100 bill on Friday, Oct. 21.
Other
Police are trying to track down the person who fled the scene of a minor crash in the 100 block of Bailey around 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Jackson Thornton Bard, 39, address listed as CR 405 and 406 outside of El Campo, was arrested by the Wharton County Precinct 2 Constable’s Office at 10 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19 for possession of a controlled substance and a warrant for violation of a bond or protective order.
Stephanie Nicole Howard, 32, of 209 N. Liberty was arrested at 7:36 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22 on a warrant for driving while intoxicated. Processed, she posted a $2,500 bond and was released the same day.
Alejandro A. Torrez, 32, of 11522 Ridge Run in Houston was arrested by DPS at 11:18 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21 for driving while intoxicated.
Tyler Jordan Vernon, 22, of 1310 Julia was arrested by state troopers at 9:03 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22 for marijuana possession. Processed, he posted a $2,500 bond and was released the same day.
Antonio Villegas Rodriguez, 57, of 806 Alice was arrested by DPS at 7:15 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23 for driving while intoxicated.
Violence, Weapons
Hector Renee Delgado, 34, of 3327 Blackshear in Wharton was booked at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19 on warrants for continuous violence against the family, assault of a public servant, theft, family violence, failure to identify, evading arrest, resisting arrest, violation of a bond or protective order and criminal trespass.
Juan Martin Gutierrez, 37, of 3178 CR 444 was arrested by WCSO at 9:21 Saturday, Oct. 22 for family violence and terroristic threat of a family or household.
Claudia Sandoval Teja, 44, of 5206 JM Martinez in Rio Grande City was arrested by the Precinct 2 Constable’s Office for smuggling of persons and abandoning/endangering a child.
Property
Austin Bradley Reeh, 29, of 1810 Garrett Court in Wharton was arrested by state troopers at 1:15 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22 for unauthorized use of a vehicle. Processed, he posted a $10,000 bond and was released the next day.
Other
Adrian Becerra, 30, of 1116 Quail in Alamo was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 11:07 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19 for smuggling of persons. Processed, he posted a $15,000 bond and was released the next day.
