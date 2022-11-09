City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Joshua James Terrazas, 17, of 3033 CR 406 was arrested at 9:15 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4 on the grounds of El Campo High School, 600 W. Norris, for possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone. The school resource officer on campus was investigating a marijuana smell emanating from the upstairs boys bathroom in the Science Building around 8 a.m. that day and discovered Terrazas had left there. After, he was taken to the school nurse, a vape pen containing THC was discovered hidden on Terrazas’ person. Processed, Terrazas was transferred to county jail the next morning.
John Andrew Dean, 46, of 110 Deepwood in Georgetown was arrested at 9:36 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 for possession of a controlled substance after officers were dispatched to a disturbance on Gary Circle. Stopping a suspicious vehicle, officers seized a more than a gram of crystal methamphetamine. Processed, Dean was moved to county jail the next day.
Violence, Weapons
Ruben Lopez III, 41, of 1429 Old Nada Road in Nada was arrested at 1:59 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 6 for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and unlawful carrying of a weapon at a prohibited place. Officers found Lopez at La Chiquita, 134 S. Washington, while investigating an argument. Processed, Lopez was sent to county jail later that morning.
Property
Ronaya Keaira-Naja McCown, 24, of 911 E. Hillje was booked directly into the county jail at 10:46 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6 on a warrant for theft under $750 in value.
Other
Nathanial Ryan Jackson Jr., 29, of 511 Lundy was arrested at 5:14 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3 for violation of a bond or protective order. Processed, he was shipped to county jail the next day. At the jail, a warrant for theft under $100 with a previous conviction was noted as well. Processed, he posted $5,500 in bonds and was released.
City Incidents
Violence, weapons
A fight was reported during a disturbance on the grounds of J’s Patio, 116 E. First, around 12:45 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. Minor injuries were reported.
Family violence was reported in the 400 block of Bluebonnet Lane around 6 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. Injuries were reported.
Property
A hit-and-run was reported in the 2100 block of Nancy Lou around 3:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4. No damage was specified.
Vandals did an estimated $3,200 damage to the gas tank on a vehicle parked in the 900 block of Alvin between 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 and 10 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 6.
Burglars targeted a 2017 GMC Sierra parked in the 600 block of Dunlap shortly before 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6. More than $3,000 in stereo equipment was stolen along with a black Coach wallet and its contents. Damage to the vehicle exceeded $1,000.
A hit-and-run was reported in the parking lot of Highlife Novelty & Tobacco, 1268 N. Mechanic, around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6. A Toyota Rav4 sustained $4,000 damage.
A gray pitbull was stolen from the 300 block of Alamo around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6. Loss was estimated at $500.
County Jail Bookings
Violence, Weapons
Darren Ja Mari Farrow, 18, of 105 Vasa was booked at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2 on warrants for sexual assault of a child and a parole violation.
Clinton Phillip Johnson, 36, of 180 Pecan Valley in Wharton was arrested by deputies at 2:10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4 for harassment.
Other
Larasha Rene Felder, 38, of 103 Sinclair in Boling was arrested by WCSO at 9:16 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 for making a silent or abusive call to 9-1-1. Processed, she posted a $500 bond and was released the next day.
Christina Faith Norris, 44, of 106 Davidson was arrested by Wharton PD at 8:32 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 on Harris County warrants for interfering with public duties and prostitution.
