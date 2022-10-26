Wharton County
Grand Jury Indictments
October Deliberations
(Note: An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a citizen jury’s verdict that a prosecutor has enough evidence against a person to proceed with felony charges.)
Those facing trial include:
• Harley Davidson Oswalt, 30, of 124 W. Wayside in Wharton for endangering a child on July 15. He allegedly pushed a woman to the ground while she was holding a child.
• Mario Paniagua, 31, of 316 Carissa in Pahokee, Fla., for tampering with evidence and possession of a controlled substance on Aug. 18. He allegedly had less than a gram of cocaine and attempted to conceal it during a police investigation.
• Tara Lynn Parker, 44, of 311 Greely in El Campo for theft with two or more previous convictions on Aug. 9. She allegedly stole a selection of beer, soda and snack items, normally something that would be considered a misdemeanor, but faces felony punishment as a result of prior bad acts.
Parker has two prior misdemeanor theft convictions as well as felony convictions for unlawful use of a vehicle on Oct. 19, 2001, and possession of a controlled substance on Nov. 2, 2005, both in Wharton County, as well as securing the execution of a document by deception on Sept. 18, 2019 in Williamson County.
• Josiah Nathaniel Perez, 18, of 404 E. West in El Campo for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on July 10. He allegedly used a log to strike a man in the face.
• Devante Lashaun Perryman, 27, of 2726 CR 166 in Wharton for three counts of endangering a child and a single count of possession of a controlled substance and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Aug. 20. He stands accused of exhibiting a knife while threatening to kill a woman on the same day that he had less than a gram of cocaine at a location near three children.
Perryman has prior felony convictions for burglary of a habitation on March 5, 2014, burglary of a building on March 15, 2014, credit or debit card abuse and possession of a controlled substance on Jan. 22, all in Grayson County.
• Fredaws Rahmani, 24, of 10522 Beechnut, No. 1904, in Houston for evading arrest with a motor vehicle on Aug. 6.
• Bruce Eugene Revis, 60, of 1612 W. Milam in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance (two counts) and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon on Aug. 9. He allegedly had more than 4 grams of methamphetamine and less than a gram of MDMA on the same day he stands accused of having a firearm.
Convicted of possession of a controlled substance on July 26, 2007 in Matagorda County, Revis is prohibited from having a firearm anywhere other than his home.
• Pedro Ruiz, 52, of 175 U.S. 90 Southwest, Apt. A, in Madison, Fla., for tampering with evidence and possession of a controlled substance on Aug. 18. He allegedly had less than a gram of cocaine and attempted to conceal it during a police investigation.
• Juventino H. Sanchez, 51, of 606 Doris in El Campo for evading arrest with a vehicle on July 26.
• Leroy Scarlett, 42, of 518 N. Rusk in Wharton for family violence with a previous conviction on June 30. He allegedly pushed a woman and bit her on the arm.
• Steven Dwayne Sedillo, 56, of 415 Kincaid in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance on Aug. 23. He allegedly had less than a gram of crack cocaine.
Sedillo has prior felony convictions for burglary of a building on May 23, 2003 and Feb. 12, 2004; and theft on Feb. 12, 2004, Jan. 17, 2013 and Sept. 20, 2016; all in Wharton County.
• Jose Silguero, 25, of 13735 Greenville in Houston for retaliation and two counts of possession of a controlled substance on Aug. 9. He allegedly threatened to kill an El Campo police officer and the officer’s family on the same day he stands accused of having less than a gram each of crack cocaine and powdered cocaine.
• Leon De Shun Steptoe, 24, of 509 Moutray in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance on Aug. 4. He allegedly had more than 4 grams of MDMA.
• Calista Marie Stumer, 19, of 1410 Dickson in El Campo for assault of a peace officer on June 9. She allegedly struck a police officer in the face.
• James Barnett Thompson, 63, of 1527 N. Richmond, No. 215, in Wharton for theft with two or more previous convictions on June 28. He allegedly stole a potted plant, but faces felony punishment as the result of prior bad acts. Thompson has 14 prior theft convictions at both felony and misdemeanor levels spread between Harris, Fort Bend and Wharton counties.
Additional felony convictions were listed on the indictment for possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver on March 12, 2009; and burglary of a vehicle on Jan. 11, 2010; both in Wharton County.
• Broderick O’Neal Tollivar, 44, of 6481 Hwy. 71 North in Garwood for identity theft on Aug. 2.
• Mark Anthony Vargas, 49, of 609 S. Liberty in El Campo for home burglary on March 15. He allegedly broke into a home to do a woman harm.
Vargas has prior felony convictions for home burglary on June 11, 2002, and retaliation on Oct. 14, 2010, both in Wharton County; and delivery of a controlled substance (two counts) on March 10, 2016, in Travis County.
• Enocenso Vasquez, 22, of 611 W. Burleson in Wharton for unauthorized use of a vehicle on April 29, 2021.
• Demarcus Depree Williams, 24, of 1415 W. Norris in El Campo for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on June 10, 2021. He allegedly brandished a firearm while striking a man in the head with either his fist or a blunt object.
• Rafael Jaafar Williams, 34, of 3123 Rainpark in Katy for theft with two or more previous convictions. He allegedly stole less than $2,500 cash from a Wharton store on May 8, 2021.
Williams has nine prior theft convictions between Harris and Fort Bend counties along with burglary of a habitation on Aug. 29, 2008 and engaging in organized criminal activity on July 15, 2021; both in Harris County.
• Dustin Ryan York, 18, of 1415 Tucason in Big Spring for deadly conduct on June 18 and forgery on Feb. 15. He allegedly fired a shot at a woman and forged an $1,100 check.
• Kayla Larey Zarate, 26, of 502 E. West in El Campo for hindering prosecution. She allegedly, on July 25, helped hinder the arrest of Jason Haller, a man wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon- family violence - by hiding him in a closet in her home.
