City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Deyzha Money Walker Patterson, 25, of 17401 Red Oak in Houston was arrested at 2:16 a.m. Friday, July 8 for possession of marijuana after police encountered him in Alamo Park, 100 Alamo. Processed, Patterson was taken to the Wharton County Jail later that morning. Once there, he posted a personal recognizance bond and was released the same day.
Christian Andrew Bustamante, 25, of 9703 Springmont in Houston was arrested at 3:24 a.m. Friday, July 8 for driving while intoxicated after being stopped at the intersection of West Norris and Avenue I. Processed, he was sent to county jail the next morning. Once there, he posted a personal recognizance bond and was released the same day.
Jonathan Curry Gravette, 36, of 20022 Moonflower Lane in Katy was arrested at 8:26 p.m. Friday, July 8 for possession of drug paraphernalia and marijuana by an officer dispatched to Zip In and Zip Out, 1414 Palacios. Processed, he was shipped to county jail the next day. Once there, he posted a $1,250 bond and was released the next day.
Juan Jose Zarate-Sanchez, 44, of 3159 CR 313 West in Lasalle was arrested at 5:18 p.m. Saturday, July 9 for misdemeanor theft and possession of drug paraphernalia by an officer dispatched to Walmart, 3413 West Loop. A syringe was seized. Processed, he was transferred to county jail.
City Incidents
Violence, weapons
Investigation continues into a rape report filed in May. No arrests have been made at this point.
An Internet threat issued in on July 7 is under investigation as well.
Family violence was reported in the 1100 block of Olivia around noon Thursday, July 7.
A blunt object was used in an attack during a disturbance in the 500 block of Main around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, July 10.
Family violence was reported during a disturbance around 3 a.m. Monday, July 11 in the 900 block of Palacios.
Property
A marijuana cigarette and two vape pens were seized in the 3300 block of Myatt Lane between July 2 and 9.
A Pioneer Arms Hellpup AK pistol valued at $600 was stolen from the grounds of a El Campo grocery store between July 6 and 7.
A garden cart and tarps were stolen from an elderly person in the 500 block of Way between July 6 and 7. Loss exceeds $300.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at Tree Frogz Academy, 411 W. Jackson, around 4:30 a.m. Thursday, July 7.
Two catalytic converters were stolen in the 900 block of Gladys between 3:30 p.m. Friday, July 8 and 7 a.m. Monday, July 11. Loss is estimated at $3,600.
Burglars targeted a vehicle in the 2700 block of Sue around 3 a.m. Monday, July 11 stealing a $200 key fob.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Jose Reynaldo Rodriguez, 38, of 141 CR 255 in Egypt was arrested by deputies at 8:08 p.m. Friday, July 8 for possession of a dangerous drug. Processed, he posted a $1,500 bond and was released Monday, July 11.
Eric Michael Salazar, 35, of 205 N. Richmond in Wharton was arrested by Wharton PD at 6 a.m. Friday, July 8 for driving while intoxicated. Processed, he posted a $1,000 bond and was released Sunday, July 10.
Celia Arianna Almaguer, 24, of 8618 Gibbons in Houston was arrested by WCSO at 3:37 a.m. Saturday, July 9 for possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance. Processed, he posted $5,500 in bonds and was released the same day.
Skylar Cheyenne Nelson, 20, of 3135 FM 444 North in Inez was arrested by state troopers at 11:07 a.m. Sunday, July 10 for possession of marijuana.
Violence, weapons
Robert Charles Bruines, 33, of 5019 Court in Missouri City was arrested at 3:48 a.m. Sunday, July 10 for smuggling of persons, possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest, possession of marijuana and a Harris County warrant for indecency with a child - sexual contact.
Property
Ana Alicia Mancias, 37, of 202 Highlands in El Campo was booked at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, July 7 on warrant for theft by check. Processed, she posted an unspecified bond and was released the same day.
Rene Rodriguez Jr., 27, of 528 S. Ford in Wharton was booked at 4:39 a.m. Friday, July 8 on a warrant for engaging in organized criminal activity. Processed, he posted a $30,000 bond and was released the same day.
Kevin Michael Sosa, 35, of 1182 Cr 479 in El Campo was booked at 6:14 p.m. Friday, July 8 on a warrant for criminal mischief.
Taylor Joseph Girten, 21, of 254 Della was booked at 11:30 p.m. Sunday, July 10 on a Jackson County warrant for burglary of a building.
Other
Marvin Louis Holmes, 50, of 310 Jackson Quarters in Wharton was booked at 10:02 a.m. Thursday, July 7 on a warrant for failure to comply with a sex offender’s duty to register.
