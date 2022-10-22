City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Dustin Ryan York, 18, of 78 Wanda Lane was arrested at 5:16 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17 on warrants for violating a promise to appear and no driver’s license along with Wharton County Sheriff’s Office warrants for being a bondsman off bond – deadly conduct discharging a firearm, forgery and unlawful carrying of a weapon. Officers responding to a disturbance on Market near Main encountered York. Processed, he was taken to the Wharton County Jail the next day.
Saretha Bryant Davis, 41, of 2143 E. Crockett in San Antonio was arrested at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19 for possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding in a school zone and no driver’s license after being stopped for a traffic violation in the 800 block of Hoskins Broadway. A glass pipe was seized. Processed, she was referred to municipal court.
Eric Laguna Ramirez, 48, of 1208 N. Robinson was arrested at 10:41 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19 for driving while intoxicated third or more offense and possession of marijuana by officers dispatched to find a reckless driver on U.S. 59. Processed, Ramirez was moved to county jail.
Violence, Weapons
Jason Curtis Supak, 42, of 15 First in Louise was arrested at 10:42 a.m. Monday, Oct. 17 on a warrant for violation of a bond or protective order. Processed, he went to county jail.
City Incidents
Violence, weapons
Police are investigating a report of a person harmed on the grounds of J’s Cantina, 114 S. Washington, around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16.
Property
The theft of an assortment of tools including a leaf blower, electric fan and a chainsaw was reported directly at the station. Loss exceeds $10,000. Reportee said the items were stolen sometime between March and June.
Burglars walked through an unlocked front door in the 500 block of Lundy sometime between August and now. A hammer, heater and boombox were stolen. Loss exceeds $100.
A Louis Vuitton purse along with a wallet and its contents were stolen from a vehicle parked in the 100 block of East Monseratte between 5:15 and 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18. Loss exceeds $2,000.
A 20-foot lowboy trailer was stolen from the grounds of Mickelson Pump Shop, 3002 N. Mechanic. Loss exceeds $7,500.
A shoplifter walked out the door of Walmart, 3413 West Loop, some time between 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18 and 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19 with 11 steaks. Loss exceeded $175.
A burglary was reported in the 200 block of Avenue C around 8 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19.
Other
A suspicious vehicle was spotted in the 300 block of Walnut between 11:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17 and shortly after midnight Tuesday, Oct. 18.
County Jail Bookings
Violence, Weapons
Bianca Sara Zamora, 20, of 211 Forrest was booked at 6:12 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18 on a warrant for assault causing injury. Processed, she posted a $5,000 bond and was released the same day.
Nicholas Joseph Martinez, 28, of 199 Spencer Road in Wharton was arrested by deputies at 1:18 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
