Wharton County
Court Actions
Plea bargain agreements
(Note: All cases below are felonies unless otherwise noted.)
Those pleading guilty and accepting punishment include:
• Jackie Lee Aranza, 32, of 16340 FM 1164 in East Bernard for family violence with a weapon. Aranza was placed on five years deferred probation for the Sept. 11 crime on the grounds 89 days in county jail were served.
The judge also ordered Aranza to obtain counseling.
Credit for the full jail time already served was noted on the plea agreement.
With the deferred probation, the conviction won’t be held against Aranza if all terms are met.
• Jared Kyle Arrambide, 27, of 1006 Ave. C in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance on Nov. 3, 2020, and Dec. 3, 2021; along with two counts of burglary of a habitation and one count of theft on June 20. Arrambide received eight years deferred probation in a concurrent sentence on the condition 177 days were served in county jail.
The judge also ordered Arrambide to attend a Substance Abuse for Felons program and pay a $500 fine.
Arrambide received credit for the full time already served.
• Michael George Bauer, 37, of 203 Crowell in Wharton for forgery on Nov. 29, 2021, Jan. 30, April 20, May 27 (two counts), June 7 and June 29 (two counts); burglary of a building on Dec. 29, 2021. He was placed on eight years deferred probation on the condition he serve 152 days in county jail.
The judge also ordered Bauer to perform 400 hours community service; attend a substance abuse probation and pay $1,639 restitution.
Bauer received credit for the full time already served.
• Trevin Wayne Follins, 24, of 1609 Bailey in Wharton for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was placed on four years deferred probation for the April 5 crime on the grounds he serve 180 days in county jail.
The judge also ordered Follins to pay a $2,000 fine, perform 400 hours community service, avoid his female victim and her children and take an anger management course.
Follins received credit for the full jail time already served.
• Christopher Daniel Garcia, 20, of 511 Clara in El Campo for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was placed on 10 years deferred probation for the Nov. 18, 2020 offence, fined $1,000 and ordered to perform 150 hours community service.
• Jaquinn Quavey Hayes, 20, of 1404 CR 232 in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance on Sept. 19, 2021. She was placed on three years deferred probation, fined $500 and ordered to perform 150 hours community service.
• Jose Guadalupe Hernandez, 21, of 3102 Esquire Lane in Garland for family violence causing injury, a Class A misdemeanor, on Oct. 6. He was sentenced to 64 days in county jail and received credit for the full time already served.
• Christopher Devon King, 39, of 18 Cook in Baytown for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon on Sept. 25, 2021. He was sentenced to two years in prison with credit for 730 days already served.
• Ralph McAfee Sr., 62, of 513 Bobolink in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance on Oct. 13, 2020. He was placed on seven years probation, ordered to perform 350 hours community service, pay $1,500 in restitution and take a drug offender’s course.
• Ronald Edward Alexander Murray, 31, of 215 N. Shepard in Wharton for evading arrest with a vehicle on Dec. 25, 2021. He was placed on five years deferred probation, fined $500 and ordered to perform 150 hours community service.
• Garrian Lashaud Perry, 24, of 815 Marionette in El Campo for evading arrest with a vehicle on Aug. 5, 2019, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Nov. 18, 2020. He was placed on four years deferred probation, fined $500 and ordered to perform 250 hours of restitution.
• Raquel Enocensa Vasquez, 30, of 611 W. Burleson in Wharton for theft with two or more previous convictions. The judge sentenced Vasquez to three years probation for the Aug. 19 incident. She was also ordered to take an anti-theft course and pay $32.82 to a Wharton grocery store.
Her conviction for theft with two or more convictions on July 21, 2020 was adjudicated. Vasquez was sentenced to a concurrent five years deferred probation, was ordered to take parenting classes and perform 80 hours community service.
• Michael Brandon Ward, 34, of 507 Tovrea in Alvin for theft. He was sentenced to 486 days in state jail for the June 10, 2019 offense with credit for the full time already served.
Revocations
• Gerardo Alejo, 39, for 306 Lincoln in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance on Sept. 5, 2018. His probation was revoked and Alejo was sentenced to 273 days in state jail. He received credit for 103 days already served.
• Marisa Rene Rodriguez, 35, of 608 S. Liberty in El Campo for identity theft on Oct. 21, 2020. Her conviction was revoked and she was sentenced to 62 days in county jail.
The judge gave Rodriguez credit for the full time already served.
Unsealed Indictment
A grand jury indictment typically remains sealed if no arrest has been made in a case prior to deliberations. An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a citizen jury’s verdict that a prosecutor has enough evidence against a person to proceed with felony trial.
The Wharton County Grand Jury issued the following recently unsealed indictment against:
• Rene Alberto Orta, 34, of 813 N. Spanish Camp in Wharton for injury to a child on Oct. 20, 2021.
