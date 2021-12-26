Wharton County
Court Actions
Plea bargain agreements
(Note: All cases below are felonies unless otherwise noted.)
Those pleading guilty and accepting punishment include:
• Hector Javier Rios, 17, of 1307 Business in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance and theft of a firearm. He was placed on four years deferred probation for the April 12 crimes. The judge also ordered Rios to pay a $1,000 fine, perform 200 hours community service and forfeit the weapon.
• Dewey Lee Taylor, 57, of 6052 Hwy. 71 South in El Campo for family violence causing injury, a Class A misdemeanor. He was sentenced to 130 days in county jail for the Feb. 16, 2020 crime with credit for the full jail time already served.
• Devon Montray Washington, 19, of 1401 Kingston in Wharton for three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was placed on 10 years deferred probation for the Aug. 24 crime on the grounds he serve 36 days in county jail. Washington was also ordered to perform 200 hours community service and pay a $1,000 fine. He received credit for the full jail time already served.
REVOCATIONS
• Anthony Lee Perez, 19, of 722 Alice in El Campo had his conviction for attempted possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor, adjudicated. He was sentenced to 10 days in county jail for the April 19, 2019 crime. Perez received credit for five days already served.
• Christopher Paul Rodriguez, 40, of 518 E. Franklin in Mathis had his probation for retaliation on Dec. 21, 2015 revoked. He was sentenced to two years in prison with credit for 186 days already served.
• Onesimo Salgado, 31, of 1415 Mary in El Campo had his probation for tampering with evidence on Aug. 6, 2018 and possession of a controlled substance on March 16, 2019 revoked. He was sentenced to four years in prison with credit for 210 days already served.
• Raymone Ondrai Zigler, 48, of 3111 Melbourne in Houston had his probation for theft on Dec. 4, 2015 revoked. He was sentenced to 219 days in state jail with credit for the full time already served.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.