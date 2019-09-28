City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
A teenager was arrested around 10 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24 for auto theft, accused of stealing a gray Honda. A BB gun was recovered during the arrest.
Property
Joe Garcia, 45, of 816 Empire was arrested at 10:34 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25 on four warrants for forgery. He was booked directly into the Wharton County Jail.
Carlos Daniel Alejo, 18, of 304 Lundy was arrested at 11:44 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25 on warrants for no driver’s license, failure to stop and render aid, failure to appear and failure to maintain financial responsibility. He was processed locally.
Violence, weapons
Ulisses Piedra, 17, of 201 Ronald Circle was arrested at 8:15 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25 on a warrant for disorderly conduct - fighting involving a fight in the 400 block of Bluebonnet Lane on Sept. 18. Piedra was processed locally.
Melvin Alexander Guardado, 26, of 1114 Corn was arrested at 8:21 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25 for a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He stands accused of being involved in an assault involving a handgun in the 400 block of Bluebonnet Lane on Sept. 18.
Police also served a warrant for possession of a dangerous drug against him. In that case, he stands accused of having seven bottles of prescription cough syrup and Xanex.
Police seized a handgun while taking Guardado into custody. Processed, he was transferred to county jail.
Other
Joann Alejandra Benavente, 22, of 511 Greenbelt in Sugar Land was arrested at 9:31 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23 for tampering with evidence after police encountered her in the 200 block of Pierce. Processed, she was transferred to county jail. Once there, she posted a $10,000 bond and was released the same day.
City Incidents
Property
Police are investigating a report for fraud involving a check at Polasek Construction, 101 W. First, Friday, Sept. 20.
A television, monitor, air bed and laundry detergent were stolen from Walmart, 3413 West Loop, on Monday, Sept. 24.
Violence, weapons
Police are investigating an assault reported in the 700 block of August around 4:20 p.m. Monday, Sept. 20.
Family violence was reported at the Jackson Inn, 405 W. Jackson, around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25. Injuries were reported.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Gerard Donte Castor, 38, of 418 Hillje was booked at 9:10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23 on warrants for two counts of possession of marijuana and a single count of criminal trespass.
Ian Israel Moreno, 25, of 503 August was booked at 11:15 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23 on a warrant for driving while intoxicated second offense.
John Puentes Jr., 20, of unlisted address in El Campo was booked at 4:43 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25 on a warrant for possession of more than 4 ounces of marijuana.
Property
Leonel Torres, 17, of 1807 CR 317 in Louise was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 2:22 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23 for being involved in a hit-and-run.
Violence, weapons
Darrell Eugene Edwards Jr., 37, of 513 W. Caney in Wharton was booked at 9:08 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25 on warrants for two counts of aggravated robbery, possession of more than 5 pounds of marijuana and terroristic threat against a household. Processed, he posted $77,000 in bonds and was released the same day.
