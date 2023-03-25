CITY ARRESTS
ALCOHOL, DRUGS
Gloria Sue Munoz, 27, of 310 Shropshire was arrested at 8:34 p.m. Monday, March 20 on a Wharton County Sheriff’s Department warrant for probation violation - possession of a controlled substance after being stopped by a traffic violation in the 900 block of South Mechanic. Processed, Munoz was transported to the Wharton County Jail the next morning.
Bethany Jo Rodgers, 31, of 301 Magusson in Palacios was arrested at 1:20 a.m. for possession of a controlled substance (two counts), possession of a dangerous drug and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. She was the passenger in a vehicle police found parked behind Dollar Tree, 1270 N. Mechanic. Processed, Rodgers was taken to county jail.
Dylon Christopher Rodgers, 30, of 301 Magusson in Palacios was arrested at 1:20 a.m. for possession of a controlled substance (two counts), possession of a dangerous drug, possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia in the same incident as Bethany Jo Rodgers. The driver in the vehicle stopped, he too was processed and shipped to county jail.
An El Campo High School student under the age of 17 was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone around 8 a.m. Wednesday, March 22 after found to be in possession of a cake vape pen. The student was processed by juvenile authorities.
VIOLENCE, WEAPONS
Danny Ray Hill, 68, of 2960 Santa Fe in Corpus Christi was arrested at 1:40 a.m. Wednesday, March 22 on a Nueces County warrant for family violence causing injury after being stopped for a traffic violation on U.S. 59 northbound. Processed, Hill was moved to county jail.
PROPERTY
Marco Acuna Valdez, 40, of 1408 N. Wharton was arrested at 2:40 p.m. Tuesday, March 21 on WCSO warrants for probation violation credit or debit card abuse and possession of a controlled substance. Processed, he was taken to county jail.
Michael Jaquan Parson, 33, of 107 E. Wayside in Wharton was arrested at 2:01 a.m. Wednesday, March 22 on a warrant for theft in excess of $30,000 value. Processed, he was driven to county jail.
OTHER
Carl Martinez Jr., 18, of 4317 Hwy. 71 North was arrested at 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, March 21 on a warrant for unlawful electronic transmission of sexually explicit visual material. He allegedly texted a nude photo. Processed, Martinez was shipped to county jail.
CITY INCIDENTS
VIOLENCE, WEAPONS
Police are investigating a report of family violence with multiple injuries in the 200 block of Ripple around 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 21.
A fight was reported at El Campo Middle School, 4010 FM 2765 around 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 22. Minor injuries were reported.
PROPERTY
A forgery was reported directly to officers on Wednesday, March 22. The reportee said sometime after Jan. 1 involving the loss of $500.
A forged financial document resulted in the loss of $2,100 at the Quick N Easy 1, 703 E. Second, sometime between March 15 and 16.
Credit or debit card abuse was reported on March 17 involving the loss of slightly more than $100.
A shoplifter walked off with more than $200 in items at Walmart, 3413 West Loop, around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, March 21.
COUNTY BOOKINGS
ALCOHOL, DRUGS
Ruben Lopez III, 41, of 1429 Old Nada Road in Nada was booked at 8:15 a.m. Tuesday, March 21 on a warrant for manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance.
Ryan David Welsh, 38, of 406 Becky was booked at 8:45 a.m. Tuesday, March 21 on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
John Licona Jr., 55, of 711 W. Monseratte was booked at 8:15 a.m. Tuesday, March 21 for possession of a controlled substance.
Marilyn Elizabeth Rosos, 27, of 16102 Olive Glen in Houston was arrested by deputies at 1:55 p.m. Tuesday, March 21 for driving while intoxicated.
Jose Enriquez Garcia, 39, of 419 N. Liberty was booked at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 22 on Bee County warrants for possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
VIOLENCE, WEAPONS
Shawn Mathew Poncik, 34, of 1285 CR 408 was booked at 10:16 a.m. Tuesday, March 21 on a warrant for family violence causing injury. About two hours later, a Jackson County warrant for assault of a public servant was served against him.
OTHER
Robert Douglas Greely Jr., 33, was booked at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 22 on a warrant for evading arrest with a previous conviction. He posted a $5,000 bond and was released the same day.
