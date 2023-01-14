CITY ARRESTS
ALCOHOL, DRUGS
Dejone Arielle Jackson, 19, of 929 W. Cartwright in Mesquite was arrested at 4:57 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10 for possession of marijuana after being in a vehicle stopped for a traffic violation on U.S. 59. Processed, Jackson was taken to the Wharton County Jail the next day.
Hallie Edteas Thompson, 39, of 929 W. Cartwright in Mesquite was arrested at 4:58 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10 for possession of marijuana after being stopped for a traffic violation on U.S. 59. Processed, she was transported to the jail the next day.
Andrew Ray Catete, 30, of 506 E. Calhoun was arrested at 11:07 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10 for driving while intoxicated third or more offense after being found by an El Campo paramedic in the parking lot of Speedy Stop, 502 N. Mechanic. Catete was unconscious in the driver’s seat of a pickup truck. “EMS and myself attempted multiple ties to wake (him) ... While attempting to place him on the stretcher Catete woke up,” according to the arresting officer’s report. Catete was taken to El Campo Memorial Hospital first and then to the county jail.
VIOLENCE, WEAPONS
Tomasita Saenz Llanos, 54, of 611.5 Bruns was arrested at 8:48 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9 on a warrant for assault causing injury. She stands accused of doing harm to a person on the grounds of J’s Catina, 114 S. Washington, on Oct. 16, 2022. Officers served the warrant after being dispatched to a reported threat in the area of her home. Processed, Llanos was shipped to county jail.
Jamal Tyrone Brown, 46, of 1406 Ave. I was served warrants at 6:12 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11 while already at the county jail for family violence - choking, assault of a pregnant person and sexual assault. The crimes allegedly took place in the El Campo Village, 1185 Olivia, on Nov. 13, 2022.
PROPERTY
Nicholas Allen Vega, 22, of 1106 Business in El Campo was arrested at 4:13 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9 on a Wharton County Sheriff’s Department warrant for probation violation - criminal mischief by officers dispatched to a disturbance in the 600 block of Oscar with a reportedly knife-welding person. Arriving on scene, officers check identification on possible suspects and discovered the warrant. Processed, Vega was taken to county jail.
Maria Amelia Irizarry, 51, of 1213 Sixth in Bay City was arrested at 7:24 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9 on a warrant for issuance of a bad check after being stopped for a traffic violation. Processed, Irizarry paid the fine and was released later that evening.
CITY INCIDENTS
VIOLENCE, WEAPONS
A case of telephone harassment was reported on the grounds of Midcoast Pharmacy Midtown, 1201 N. Mechanic, on Monday, Jan. 9.
Police rushed to the report of a disturbance involved a gun-toting suspect in the 1300 block of South Mechanic around 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10. Upon arrival, they instead found an intoxicated homeless man. He was arrested.
PROPERTY
Vandals broke a window in the 300 block of South Washington shortly before 6 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11. Damage was estimated at $300.
