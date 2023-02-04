An El Campo child molester is headed to prison for a 25-year stay after pleading guilty before Judge Ben Hardin in Wharton County’s 23rd District Court last week.
Artemio Rodriguez Jr., 47, of 611 Bruns pleaded guilty to indecency with a child on June 15, 2019, collecting credit for 868 days of jail time already served for the crime.
The accusation that sent Rodriguez prison bound on Jan. 23 was not the first against him. Rodriguez was convicted of indecency with a child in Wharton County in August 2003. Police were hunting for him again following an incident at the 2014 Prairie Days festival in Alamo Park. He was arrested on an indecency charge roughly a month later based on that accusation and later indicted.
Rodriguez has multiple other arrests noted in Wharton County Sheriff’s Department records ranging from misdemeanor theft to family violence along with a conviction for family violence in November 2010.
In court last week, Judge Hardin also accepted Rodriguez’ guilty pleas for tampering with evidence on June 4, 2022 and unlawful possession of a firearm on Nov. 12, 2017. Rodriguez received two 10-year sentences, both of which will run concurrently with his sentence on the indecency conviction.
Other accepted plea agreements were:
• Juan Carranza Casanova, 30, of 7719 Bermea for Edinburg for unauthorized use of a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance. He was sentenced to 50 days in county jail for the Dec. 7, 2022 crimes with credit for the full time already served.
• Richard Perry Keller, 29, of 609 Dorothy in El Campo for evading arrest with a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance. He was placed on five years probation on the April 6, 2022 crime on the grounds he serve 48 days in county jail.
The judge also fined Keller $500 and ordered him to perform 200 hours community service.
Keller received credit for the full time already served.
• Jenna Renee Webb, 30, of 301 S. Wharton in El Campo for burglary of a building on Dec. 22, 2021. She was sentenced to 20 days in county jail with credit for the full time already served.
