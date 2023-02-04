Court Reports 2-4-2023

An El Campo child molester is headed to prison for a 25-year stay after pleading guilty before Judge Ben Hardin in Wharton County’s 23rd District Court last week.

Artemio Rodriguez Jr., 47, of 611 Bruns pleaded guilty to indecency with a child on June 15, 2019, collecting credit for 868 days of jail time already served for the crime.

