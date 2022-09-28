Wharton County
Grand Jury Indictments
September Deliberations
(Note: An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a citizen jury’s verdict that a prosecutor has enough evidence against a person to proceed with felony charges.)
Those facing trial include:
• Ana Patricia Escamilla, 45, of 810 Empire for two counts of theft with two or more previous convictions on March 26 and 27. She allegedly shoplifted beef, body wash and shampoo, normally in misdemeanor amounts, but faces felony punishment as the result of prior bad acts.
Escamilla has prior felony convictions for theft on Oct. 16, 2014 and May 12, 2016, both in Wharton County, along with two prior misdemeanor convictions.
• Hilario Garcia-Garcia, 49, of 664 Maxey Road, No. 4, in Houston for driving while intoxicated third or more offense on July 18. Garcia has two prior misdemeanor DWI convictions in Harris County.
• Erica G. Gebara, 42, of 207 S. Washington in El Campo for family violence on July 2. She allegedly scratched a man’s face.
Gebara has a history of family violence and a prior felony conviction for robbery on June 27, 2003.
• Dylan Ray Gonzalez, 19, of 505 Tegner in El Campo for assault of a pregnant person on May 22.
• Danny Will Good, 27, listed as homeless in El Campo for retaliation on July 24. He allegedly threatened to kill a woman who to talked to a police officer about a crime.
• Alvin Eugene Greely, 54, of 1108 MLK Blvd. in El Campo for failure to register as a sex offender on June 30. Convicted of indecency with a child, he allegedly failed to notify authorities when he changed address.
Greely has prior felony convictions for home burglary on Jan. 23, 1998 and Oct. 11, 2005, in Wharton County.
• Kevin Lamont Hargrove, 50, listed as homeless in El Campo, for home burglary on Aug. 7.
Hargrove has a prior felony conviction for tampering with evidence on Sept. 6, 2017 in Nueces County.
• Juston Anthony Harris, 30, of 253 Reeves in Lufkin for two counts of possession of a controlled substance on July 17. He allegedly had less than 400 grams of THC oil and less than a gram of methamphetamine.
• Raquel Jennaye Hayes, 29, of 404 South for theft with two or more previous convictions on March 16. She allegedly stole less than $2,500 cash.
Hayes has three prior misdemeanor theft convictions two in Fort Bend county and one in Wharton County.
• Marcus Eugene Hodges, 51, of 5930 Guadalupe in Houston for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on July 13.
• Javier Martinez, 31, of 682 CR 313 in Louise for assault of a public servant on Aug. 21. He allegedly hit a jailer attempting to escort inmates back to their cells.
• Areyana Lynae Williams, 19, of 615 FM 640 in Wharton for family violence with a deadly weapon causing serious injury on July 29. She allegedly stabbed a woman striking her head and body.
• Marvin Louis Holmes, 50, of 310 Jackson Quarters in Wharton for failure to register as a sex offender on Aug. 26, 2020. Convicted of sexual assault of a child, he allegedly failed to report a change of address.
Holmes has prior felony convictions for two counts of indecency with a child on Jan. 17, 2007 in Harris County.
• Adam Scott Hunt, 29, of 706 Nelson in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance on July 28. He allegedly had more than a gram of methamphetamine.
Hunt has a prior felony conviction for home burglary on Dec. 3, 2015 in Newton County.
