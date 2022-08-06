City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Tyrone Oneil, 42, of 1016 W. Second was arrested at 11:09 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3 for possession of a controlled substance, driving while license invalid, failure to maintain financial responsibility, displaying an expired buyer’s tag and possession of drug paraphernalia after being stopped for a traffic violation. Crack cocaine and pipes were seized. Processed, Oneil was transferred to the Wharton County Jail the next morning.
Violence, weapons
Emelda Mummanuli Amwoka, 57, of 910 Heights was arrested at 10:34 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1 on a Wharton County Sheriff’s Department warrant for probation violation - resisting arrest by officers asked to do a welfare check at Walmart, 3413 West Loop. Processed, Amwoka was transferred to county jail the next day. Once there, he posted a personal recognizance bond and was released the same day.
Property
George Flores V, 32, of 308 Hackberry in Louise was arrested at 9:10 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1 on a Victoria County Sheriff’s Department warrant for theft of service after being stopped for a traffic violation. Processed, Flores was shipped to county jail the next morning. Once there, he posted a personal recognizance bond and was released the same day.
Pamela Nichole Jackson, 47, of 502 Oscar was arrested at 2:35 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3 on two warrants for misdemeanor theft. Processed, she was then released on medical complications.
City Incidents
Violence, weapons
A disturbance was reported at Jalapeno’s, 120 W. Monseratte, around 10 p.m. Sunday, July 31. A $400 set of glasses were damaged and injuries reported, but no charges were pressed.
A digital threat was reported directly at the police station, 1011 West Loop, around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2.
A 37-year-old woman reported being harassed around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2. The crime involved a threatening note and other materials.
Property
Police are investigating two incidents of identity theft, one in the 2200 block of Sue and another in the 1300 block of Sandy Corner Road. The Sue Street crime took place between February and July involving a medical bill. The second involved a bank account sometime in June.
Two forged checks were reported on Aug. 1. An estimated $1,000 was lost between July 27 and 31.
Burglars targeted a vehicle parked in the 1200 block of Alice between 9 p.m. Saturday, July 30 and 9 a.m. Sunday, July 31 stealing a set of Nike shoes and a purple iPhone. Loss is estimated at $800.
Vandalism was reported at the El Campo Village, 1185 Olivia, on Wednesday, Aug. 3. Additional details were not available as of press time.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Deandre Deshun Parker, 27, of 5525 Reading Road, No. 2006, in Rosenberg was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 11:52 p.m. Sunday, July 31 for tampering with evidence and possession of marijuana.
Adrian Azpeitia, 32, of 3101 Isabel in Donna was arrested by WCSO at 2:13 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2 for driving while intoxicated. Processed, he posted a $1,000 bond and was released the same day.
Melissa Ann Gonzales, 41, of 600 N. Kleas in Edna was arrested at 12:28 p.m. Sunday, July 31 for two counts of possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone, possession of drug paraphernalia and a Karnes County warrant for possession of marijuana.
Abelino Medina Jr., 36, of 1202 Sam was booked at 7:55 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2 on warrants for two counts of driving while intoxicated third or more offense.
Violence, weapons
Robert Allen Brown, 17, of 407 S. Washington was booked at 1:56 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2 on a warrant for resisting arrest.
Broderick Oneal Tolliver, 43, of 6481 Hwy. 71 in Garwood was arrested by deputies for identity theft, resisting arrest, failure to identify, possession of marijuana and disorderly conduct. Processed, he posted $10,000 in bonds and was released the next day.
Ricky Frutoso Perez, 40, of 6603 Crankston in Houston was booked at 6:12 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3 on warrants for injury to a child, elderly or disabled person and unlawful restraint. Processed, he posted $30,000 in bonds and was released the same day.
Daniel Christopher Rodriguez II, 21, of 13346 CR 394 was booked at 3:09 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3 on warrants for aggravated sexual assault of a child, having a prohibited substance in a correctional facility, theft of a firearm, unlawfully carrying a weapon, possession of a controlled substance and family violence causing injury.
Other
Steven Trever Carothers, 40, of 1708 Katy in Bay City was arrested by state troopers at 9:14 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3 for a parole violation.
