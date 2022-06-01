Court Reports

Wharton County Court Actions
Plea bargain agreements
(Note: All cases below are felonies unless otherwise noted.)
Those pleading guilty and accepting punishment include:
• Ronnald Louis Barrow II, 21, of 711 College in El Campo for unlawfully carrying a weapon in a prohibited place. Barrow was sentenced to two years in prison for the April 24 crime with credit for 17 days already served. Barrow’s convictions for theft of a firearm on Jan. 9, 2019 and arson on Oct. 9, 2018 were adjudicated and he received concurrent terms.
• Marlon Jarrod Brooks, 36, of 220 CR 136 in Wharton for family violence causing injury, a Class A misdemeanor. He was placed on a year’s deferred probation for the May 4, 2021 crime. The judge also required Brooks to perform 20 hours community service and take an anger management course.
With deferred probation, the conviction won’t be held against Brooks if he is able to complete all terms.
• Matthew Ryan Clifton, 28, of 725 E. Columbus in Wharton for theft of a firearm. He was placed on four years deferred probation for the March 21, 2021 crime, fined $1,000 and ordered to perform 250 hours community service.
• Zeremy Zachary Crain, 29, of 223 CR 107 in Wharton for family violence. He was placed on eight years deferred probation for the Dec. 27, 2020 offense with the possibility of early termination. The judge required Crain to take a batterer’s intervention class, perform 150 hours community service and pay a $1,000 fine.
