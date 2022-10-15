Wharton County
Court Actions
Plea bargain agreements
(Note: All cases below are felonies unless otherwise noted.)
Those pleading guilty and accepting punishment include:
• Anthony Dwayne Tolden, 22, of 512 Rusk in Wharton for aggravated robbery on Oct. 12, 2021. He was placed on 10 years deferred probation, fined $1,000 and ordered to perform 250 hours community service.
The indictment against Tolden, issued in June, accused him of shooting a man in the belly during a robbery. With the guilty plea, Judge Randy Clapp ordered Tolden to pay $95,652.15 restitution.
With deferred probation, the conviction won’t be held against Tolden if he is able to complete all terms.
• Noe Aldape Torres Jr., 39, of 304 Higbee for theft, a Class B misdemeanor, on Feb. 19, 2020. He was placed on one year probation, fined $100, ordered to perform 40 hours community service and take an anti-theft course.
• Mashisa Joyce Tyler, 45, of 709 College in El Campo for theft with two or more previous convictions on May 31, 2021, Jan. 23 and April 14. She was sentenced to 273 days in state jail with credit for 172 days already served. Tyler was ordered to pay $459.37 restitution to one El Campo business and $283.67 to another. She was required to pay $40.98 to a Wharton business.
Tyler’s conviction for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Oct. 3, 2019 was adjudicated as well. In that case, Tyler was sentenced to a concurrent two years in prison with credit for 172 days already served.
• Josue Ramon Vargas, 42, of 1676 FM 2526 South in Colorado City, Texas for attempted evading arrest with a vehicle, a Class B misdemeanor, on April 30. He was sentenced to 146 days in county jail with credit for the full time already served.
• Samuel Edward Wilson, 33, of 71 Main in East Bernard for attempted vehicle theft, a Class A misdemeanor, on Oct. 9, 2021. He was sentenced to 342 days in county jail with credit for the full time already served.
• James Earl Young, 30, of 1617 Connie in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance on Aug. 6. Young was placed on five years probation on the grounds he serve 52 days in county jail, fined $500, ordered to perform 200 hours community service and take a drug offenders education program.
Young received credit for the full jail time already served.
• Katrina Rae Zamora, 34, of 5107 CR 235 in Gonzales for possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor. She was placed on two years deferred probation, fined $500, ordered to take a drug offenders course and perform 200 hours community service.
Revocations
• Max Earl Brod, 61, of 10331 FM 442 in Boling for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance. His probation for the July 20, 2017 crime was revoked and Brod was sentenced to two years in prison with credit for 46 days already served.
• Robin Rene Brewster, 57, of 1116 South Third in Ganado for possession of a controlled substance. Her conviction for the Feb. 2, 2019 and Aug. 8, 2018 crimes were adjudicated and she was sentenced to 182 days in prison.
• John Thomas Graham, 53, of 106 Eagle in Markham for driving while intoxicated third or more offense. His probation for the March 8, 2015 crime was revoked and he was sentenced to five years in prison.
Graham received credit for 87 days already served.
