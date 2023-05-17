CITY ARRESTS
ALCOHOL, DRUGS
Alejandro Mecario Diaz, 27, of 504 East was arrested at 2 a.m. Saturday, May 13 for driving while intoxicated after being stopped for a traffic violation on South Mechanic. Processed, he was shipped to the Wharton County Jail later that morning. Once there, he posted a $1,000 bond and was released the same day.
Obed Manchame, 21, address not available, was arrested at 3:03 a.m. Saturday, May 13 for driving while intoxicated after being stopped in the 400 block of North Washington for a traffic violation. Processed, he was moved to county jail later that morning. Once there, Manchame is listed as being homeless in Wharton. He posted a $1,500 bond and was released the next day.
Carlos Xavier Aguilar Jr., 22, of 903 Trochta was arrested at 11:07 p.m. Saturday, May 13 for possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana after being stopped for a vehicle violation in the 100 block of South Meadow Lane. Processed, he was taken to county jail the next morning. Once there, he posted $15,500 in bonds and was released the same day.
Madisyn Desiree Scarlett, 23, of 1005 Fahrenthold was arrested at 11:07 p.m. Saturday, May 13 for possession of a controlled substance after being stopped for a vehicle safety violation in the 1000 block of the West Loop. Processed, she was escorted to county jail the next morning. Once there, she posted a $10,000 bond and was released the same day.
Primitivo Llanes Jr., 50, of 511 Hillje was arrested at 1:21 p.m. Sunday, May 14 for manufacture of a controlled substance after being stopped for a traffic violation in the 400 block of North Wharton. Processed, he was driven to county jail the next morning.
VIOLENCE, WEAPONS
Alan Castorena, 30, of 308 Higbee was arrested at 10:04 p.m. Saturday, May 13 for family violence (choking) and public intoxication by police dispatched to a disturbance in the 1300 block of South Mechanic. No major injuries were reported. Processed, Castorena’s next stop was county jail. Once there, he posted $10,500 in bonds and was released the same day.
PROPERTY
Latasha Nasha Norman, 42, of 605 W. Caney in Wharton was booked directly into the county jail on a warrant for theft less than $2,500 in value with two or more previous convictions. She stands accused of stealing less than $300 in assorted soaps from Walmart, 3413 West Loop, on Nov. 15, 2022. Norman faces the possibility of felony punishment as a result of prior bad acts.
Maria Mendoza, 28, of 1818 N. Mechanic was arrested at 3:22 p.m. Saturday, May 13 on warrants for two counts of theft under $100. Processed, she was sent to municipal court where she posted bond and was released later that day.
Albert Lupe Perez Jr., 34, of 1307 John was arrested at 3:21 p.m. Saturday, May 13 on two warrants for theft under $100 in value. Processed, he was sent to municipal court where he posted bonds and was released.
Nicolas Ortiz Jr., 37, of 1306 Thrift was arrested at 12:27 a.m. Sunday, May 14 for being involved in a hit-and-run in the El Campo Village, 1185 Olivia. The project’s gate and fence sustained $7,500 damage. Processed, Ortiz was transferred to county jail later that morning.
Veronica Nicole Johnson, 27, of 806 Otell was arrested at 6:15 a.m. Monday, May 15 on a warrant for theft less than $100 in value with a previous conviction. Processed, she was moved to county jail later that morning.
CITY INCIDENTS
VIOLENCE, WEAPONS
A case of indecent exposure linked to a prowler on the grounds of the El Campo Inn, 25010 U.S. 59, around 11 a.m. Thursday, May 11 is under investigation.
A threat against a family was reported in the 400 block of Omega around 9:30 p.m. Thursday, May 11.
Family violence with minor injuries was reported at the El Campo Village, 1185 Olivia, Unit 1401, around 9:30 p.m. Thursday, May 11.
A handgun was used to threaten a employee on the grounds of Dairy Queen, 719 N. Mechanic, around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, May 11. “An employee took trash to the dumpster in back and was attacked by several individuals which are known to him,” El Campo PD Lt. Russell Urban said, adding no customers or other employees were threatened.
Police are investigating a disturbance on Serena Drive around 11:30 p.m. Sunday, May 14.
PROPERTY
More than $2,500 in items were stolen from a location in the 800 block of Olivia between noon Thursday, May 11 and 3 p.m. Friday, May 12. Stolen items include a refrigerator, dryer and air-conditioning unit.
Shoplifters targeted Walmart, 3413 West Loop, around 2 p.m. Friday, May 12. A backpack and assorted meat products were stolen valued at less than $200. Another shoplifter made off with cologne and video games around 9:30 p.m. the same day. Loss is less than $400.
H-E-B, 306 N. Mechanic, reported a shop lifter around 11 p.m. Sunday, May 14. Candy and meat products were stolen. Loss is estimated at $400.
COUNTY BOOKINGS
ALCOHOL, DRUGS
Chad Wade Barnard, 45, of 1821 Red River, Apt. 2304, in Wharton was arrested by deputies at 7:20 p.m. Friday, May 12 for possession of a controlled substance.
Marphillip Deandriane White, 26, of 2315 Foundry in Katy was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 4 p.m. Sunday, May 14 for tampering with evidence, evading arrest and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
VIOLENCE, WEAPONS
Blair Ross Couey, 43, of 1306 Meadow Lane was booked at 3:28 p.m. Friday, May 12 on warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and criminal mischief. Processed, he was released on personal recognizance bonds the same day.
Darin Carroll Lonsford, 51, of 3527 Truxton in Pasadena was arrested by Wharton PD at 1:20 a.m. Saturday, May 13 on a Harris County warrant for terroristic threat causing fear of imminent serious bodily injury.
OTHER
Jordan Taylor Ochoa, 30, of 1508 Able was booked into the county jail at 8:46 p.m. Thursday, May 11 on a warrant for contempt of court.
