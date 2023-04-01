Wharton County
GRAND Jury
Indictments
March Deliberations
(Note: An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a citizen jury’s verdict that a prosecutor has enough evidence against a person to proceed with felony charges.)
Those facing trial include:
• Louis Earl Mahalitc, 48, of 355 Live Oak in Wharton for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence) on Jan. 16. He stands accused of pointing a firearm at a man’s head, threatening him with harm.
• Guadalupe Garcia Maravilla, 43, of 415 E. Caney in Wharton for intoxication assault on Dec. 2, 2022. He allegedly drove drunk causing a wreck in which a man was injured.
• Frank Eugene Martinez, 21, of 6177 Whispering Oaks in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance on Dec. 24, 2022. He allegedly had more than 4 grams of THC oil. THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, is the illegal active ingredient in marijuana.
• Tanner Blake Mata, 22, of 1825 Foote in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance on Dec. 7, 2022. He allegedly had more than a gram of cocaine.
• Alberto Mederos, 18, of 1523 Tenaway in Houston for smuggling of persons (one) on July 19, 2022.
• Miguel Angel Meza, 25, of 2505 Driftwood in Mission for money laundering on Oct. 6, 2022. He allegedly had more than $30,000 cash obtained from the smuggling of guns, drugs and cash.
• Luis Montanez-Reyes, 42, of 1714 Patton in Bryan for smuggling of persons (three) on Nov. 12, 2022.
• Rafael Ortega Jr., 30, of 1310 S. L. 1/2, in Harlingen for money laundering. He allegedly had more than $2,500 cash obtained from human smuggling on Nov. 16, 2022.
Ortega has prior felony convictions for possession of a controlled substance on Nov. 18, 2011, forgery on Nov. 21, 2013 and evading arrest with a previous convictions on Aug. 15, 2015, all in Cameron County.
• Gonzalo Perez-Torres, 32, of 4944 Bogart in Baldwin, Calif., for smuggling of persons (three) on Nov. 12, 2022.
• Robert Resendez Jr., 42, no address listed, for family violence (choking) on Feb. 9.
• Michael Reyna, 19, of 1014 E. Calhoun in El Campo for assault of a peace officer, harassment of a public servant and three counts of retaliation on Nov. 12, 2022. He allegedly choked and kicked a police officer who was trying to break up a fight and then allegedly spit on one officer and threatened to harm three.
• Francisco Javier Rios, 32, of 320 S. East in Wharton for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, retaliation, family violence (choking) and criminal attempt - sexual assault on April 16, 2022. He allegedly threatened to harm a woman, holding a knife to her throat and tried to strangle or smother a witness.
On the same day, he allegedly tried to smother a woman and attempted to rape her.
• Hamurabi Rodriguez, 25, of 131 Oak in Lake Jackson for possession of more than 5 pounds of marijuana, money laundering in excess of $2,500 and unlawful use of a criminal instrument on Nov. 16, 2022. He allegedly had more than 5 pounds of marijuana and in excess of $2,500 cash from drug trafficking hidden in an after-market modification to his vehicle.
