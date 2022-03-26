Police Blotter

City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Alex Rocky Saenz, 34, of 821 College at 8 a.m. Wednesday, March 23 for possession of marijuana along with warrants for no driver’s license, no insurance, violating a promise and driving while license invalid after being stopped in the 1400 block of Avenue I. Processed, he was transferred to the Wharton County Jail the next day.
Gloria Sue Munoz, 26, of 310 Shropshire at 4:25 p.m. Wednesday, March 23 on warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia and violating a promise to appear. Processed, she was referred to municipal court.
Sergio Sepeda, 18, of 1096 CR 306 was arrested at 7:32 p.m. Wednesday, March 23 for possession of a controlled substance and minor in possession of tobacco after being stopped in the 900 block of West Fifth. Police seized a vape with THC oil. Processed, he was transferred to the county jail the next day.
Alejandra Karen Garcia-Ortiz, 22, of 508 E. Norris was arrested at 11:22 p.m. Wednesday, March 23 for possession of a controlled substance. Police seized methamphetamines. Processed, Garcia was sent to county jail.
Violence, weapons
Ronnald Louis Barrow II, 21, of 711 College was arrested at 2:53 p.m. Tuesday, March 22 on a warrant for deadly conduct - discharging firearm. He stands accused of firing a weapon on Second Street on March 11. Processed, he was sent to county jail the next day.
Hali K. Gonzales, 23, of 719 Alice at 2:53 p.m. Tuesday, March 22 on a warrant for deadly conduct - discharging firearm. She stands accused of firing a weapon on Second Street on March 11. Processed, she was sent to county jail the next day.
Bianca Marie Arriaga, 30, of 501 W. Willow Lane in Wharton was arrested at 3:47 p.m. Tuesday, March 22 on a warrant for assault by contact and violating a promise to appear. Processed, she was released as a result of medical complications.
Antonio Sanchez Jr., 38, of 904 W. Palacios was arrested at 1:15 p.m. Thursday, March 24 on warrants for no valid driver’s license (three), disorderly conduct - flighting, failure to appear, no insurance and violating a promise to appear. Processed, he was referred to city court.
Other
Misael Garcia Ramos, 27, of 211 Stafford was arrested at 6:09 p.m. Wednesday, March 23 for having a fictitious, altered or illegible license plate, no driver’s license and failure to maintain financial responsibility. Processed, he was sent to county jail the next morning.
City Incidents
Violence, weapons
Police are investigating a threat issued in the 700 block of Roth on Wednesday, March 23.
Other
Officials seized a vape pen on the grounds of El Campo High School, 600 W. Norris, on March 11.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Darius Jamar Gray, 34, of 919 CR 123 in Wharton was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 11:34 Monday, March 21 for possession of a controlled substance and driving while license invalid.
Mekhi Trinity Moya, 18, of 353 CR 3034 CR 3034 in Orange Grove was arrested at 10:07 p.m. Tuesday, March 22 for possession of marijuana.
Property
Herelinda Guadalupe Moya, 31, of 311 Escobar in Alice was arrested by WCSO at 10:07 p.m. Tuesday, March 22 for unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Violence, weapons
Justin Ryan Breedlove, 39, of 11325 I-37, No. 3201, in Corpus Christi was booked at 7;26 a.m. Tuesday, March 22 on a warrant for indecency with a child by sexual contact.
