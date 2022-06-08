Court Reports

Wharton County
Court Actions
Plea bargain agreements
(Note: All cases below are felonies unless otherwise noted.)
Those pleading guilty and accepting punishment include:
• Coy Lee Creager, 34, of 1907 Wayne in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance and tampering with evidence. He was sentenced to five years in prison with credit for 159 days already served for the April 20, 2021 infractions.
Creager also pleaded guilty to identity theft on July 9 and 11, 2021 and received concurrent sentences.
• Leiha Breon Hudlin, 22, of 1506 Fifth in Bay City for abandoning or endangering a child, placing it in imminent danger of serious bodily injury. She was placed on four years deferred probation, fined $500 and ordered to perform 200 hours community service. The judge also ordered Hudlin to avoid all contact with her June 16, 2019 victim.
• Michael Henry Longoria, 36, of 912 Welch in Palacios for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He was sentenced to five years in prison for the March 15, 2021 crime with credit for 259 days already served.
• Reynaldo Martinez, 36, of 9807 Laneway in Lane City for possession of a controlled substance on Feb. 21, 2020 and having a prohibited substance in a correctional facility on Feb. 22, 2020. He was placed on five years probation for the crimes. The judge also ordered Martinez to take a drug education course, pay a $1,000 fine and perform 200 hours community service.
• John Thomas Matejcik, 50, of 24113 CR 332 in Sweeny for theft and engaging in organized criminal activity. He was sentenced to four years in prison for the Jan. 9, 2020 crimes with credit for 340 days already served.
• Travis Lee Matula, 35, of 318 Croom in Wharton for burglary of a building. He was sentenced to 103 days in county jail for the Nov. 25, 2021 infraction with credit for the full time served.
• Juan Ramirez, 40, of 3015 N. Fulton in Wharton for family violence. He was placed on five years deferred probation for the May 9, 2021 crime. The judge also ordered Ramirez to take an anger management class, perform 200 hours community service and pay a $500 fine.
With deferred probation, the conviction won’t be held against Ramirez if he is able to complete all terms.
• Jessica Garcia Reyes, 45, of 8716 Lago Vista in Edcouch for evading arrest with a vehicle. She was sentenced to eight years in prison for the Jan. 4 crime with credit for 125 days already served.
• Francisco Frank Rodriguez Jr., 27, of 410 Ash in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance and evading arrest. He was sentenced to 12 months in state jail with credit for 308 days already served for the July 9, 2021 offenses.
However, Rodriguez won’t be getting out soon. The same day, the court revoked his probation for forgery on Sept. 25, 2017. He was sentenced to four years in prison with credit for 419 days served.
• Heather Hastings Sanchez, 48, of 1003 Third in Louise for possession of a controlled substance. She was placed on five years deferred probation for the Jan. 26, 2021 infraction.
The judge fined Sanchez $500, ordered her to perform 300 hours community service and pay $180 restitution.
• Oscar Daniel Silva, 24, of 212 E. Norris in El Campo for theft of a firearm. He was sentenced to three days in county jail with credit for the full time served.
Silva’s conviction for attempted possession of a controlled substance was adjudicated at the same time. For that May 7, 2018 offense, he received a concurrent and already served three-day sentence.
