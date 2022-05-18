Court Reports

Wharton County
Grand Jury Indictments
May Deliberations
(Note: An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a citizen jury’s verdict that a prosecutor has enough evidence against a person to proceed with felony charges.)
Those facing trial include:
• Austin Kyle Ashton, 27, listed as homeless for tampering with evidence on March 3. He allegedly tried to conceal methamphetamine.
Ashton has prior felony convictions for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and two counts of theft of a firearm on Aug. 29, 2013 in Matagorda County; evading arrest with a previous conviction on Feb. 28, 2017 and theft on March 17, 2020, both in Wharton County; and home burglary on Aug. 29, 2013 in Matagorda County.
• Bernard Larue Barnes, 27, of 950 CR 479 in El Campo for assault of a family member and endangering a child on April 5. He allegedly choked a woman in the presence of a child.
• Blake Jamal Bell, 33, of 1016 W. Second in El Campo for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawfully possession of a firearm by a felon on Feb. 13, 2021. He allegedly shot at a man that day with a firearm he was prohibited from having due to a prior felony conviction for possession of a controlled substance.
Bell has prior felony convictions for home burglary on Oct. 26, 2011 and tampering with evidence on Nov. 12, 2013, both in Wharton County.
• Jason Taylor Billingsley, 52, of 1943 W. Summit in San Antonio for possession of a controlled substance on March 5. He allegedly had more than 4 grams of methamphetamine.
• Terence Bunch, 31, of 601 Correll in Wharton for three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on March 15. He allegedly shot at three people.
Bunch has prior felony convictions for tampering with evidence on April 20, 2010 and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon on April 2, 2013, both in Wharton County.
• Milton Ronald Byrd, 43, of 1405 Bayou Glen in La Porte for tampering with evidence on April 9. He allegedly tried to conceal marijuana in a pack of cigarettes.
Byrd has prior felony convictions for home burglary on Dec. 11, 2002 in Harris County and assault of a public servant on Oct. 9, 2007 in Wharton County.
• Gerardo Caldera, 21, of 809 Texas in Boling for theft of a firearm on March 18.
• Bruce Earl Calhoun, 55, of 125 Correll in Wharton for two counts of possession of a controlled substance on March 12 and March 27. He allegedly had more than a gram of methamphetamine the first time and less than a gram the second.
Calhoun has a prior felony conviction for home burglary on June 13, 1996 in Matagorda County.
• Dontea Marquis Dillard, 20, of 1911 Chapel Heights Court in Wharton for three counts of deadly conduct and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, all on March 27. He allegedly fired shots at a residence with three people inside while targeting one man specifically.
Dillard has prior felony convictions for aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury and family violence on Oct. 22, 2018 in Wharton County.
• Aries Escamilla, 29, of 9445 FM 102 in Glen Flora for theft with two or more previous convictions on Jan. 19. She allegedly stole an assortment of meat from a grocery store. Escamilla faces felony punishment due to prior bad acts.
She has two prior misdemeanor theft convictions one in Brazoria County and one in Wharton County.
• Trevin Wayne Follins, 24, of 1609 Bailey in Wharton for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on April 5. He allegedly pointed a firearm at a woman’s head.
• Erik Albert Garcia, 37, of 202 W. Bard in Ganado for indecency with a child by contact on April 23, 2021.
Garcia has a prior felony conviction for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance on June 19, 2006 in Victoria County.
• Nora Lee Garcia, 31, of 407 E. Church in El Campo for burglary of a habitation on March 25.
• Thomas Garcia Jr., 44, of 1309 Fred in El Campo for theft with two or more previous convictions on Jan. 25. He allegedly stole a bicycle, but faces felony punishment as a result of prior bad acts.
Garcia has prior two prior misdemeanor theft convictions in Wharton County as well as felony convictions for compelling prostitution on Dec. 3, 1997 and home burglary on June 10, 2008, both in Wharton County.
• Adam Paul Gonzales Jr., 20, of 730 Norman in East Bernard for two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child on Jan. 25.
• Rico Casanova Gonzales, 27, of 512 W. Burleson in Wharton for retaliation on March 14. He allegedly threatened to kill a Wharton police officer.
Gonzales has a prior felony conviction for family violence with a previous conviction on April 16, 2020.
• Victor Gonzalez-Martinez, 26, of Los Mesas in San Miguel in Mexico for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and evading arrest with a motor vehicle on April 9.
• Jarred Ian Guerrero, 38, of 6626 Jarvis Creek in Wharton for two counts of indecency with a child by contact on April 1.
