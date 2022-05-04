Police Blotter

City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Antonio Gabriel Ibarra, 41, of El Campo was arrested at 9:02 a.m. Saturday, April 30 for driving while intoxicated second offense and driving while license invalid after being stopped in the 1600 block of South Mechanic. Processed, he was transferred to the Wharton County Jail the next morning. Once there, he posted $4,000 in bonds and was released.
Property
Jasmine Lynn Ortiz, 19, of El Campo was arrested at 12:39 p.m. Monday, May 2 on a warrant for theft under $750 in value. Processed, Ortiz was shipped to county jail.
Guadalupe Gonzalez Jr., 21, of 505 Tegner was arrested at 1:59 a.m. Sunday, May 1 for criminal mischief in excess of $750 damage. He stands accused of breaking a $2,000 glass door on the grounds of J’s Patio, 116 E. First. Processed, Gonzalez was sent to county jail. Once there, he posted a $2,000 bond and was released the same day.
Violence, weapons
Jessica Nichole Farmer, 34, of 14742 FM 2668 in Bay City was booked directly into the county jail at 12:15 p.m. Thursday, April 28 on a warrant for unlawful possession of a firearm.
Richard Hernandez Jr., 17, address unavailable in El Campo, was arrested at 12:06 a.m. Sunday, May 1 for family violence by police dispatched to a disturbance in the 300 block of West Alfred. Referred to municipal court, Hernandez posted bond and was released that night.
Other
Gerardo Pena, 26, of 1507 Elm in Mission was arrested at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 28 for evading arrest with a vehicle. Officers spotted Pena’s motorcycle in the 1600 block of South Mechanic as it did a wheelie. Officers pursued and stopped him shortly afterward. Processed, Pena was shipped to county jail. Once there, he posted a $7,000 bond and was released.
City Incidents
Property
A saddle and ropes were stolen from a field in the 1300 block of East Wright around 1 a.m. Friday, April 29. Loss exceeds $1,000.
A hit-and-run was reported in the 200 block of Merchant around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, April 30. A brick wall sustained an estimated $200 damage.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Anthony James Vega, 27, of 721 Alice was arrested at 8:05 p.m. Tuesday, April 26 for possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. Processed, he posted $9,500 bond and was released the next day.
Warren Oneal Johnson, 19, of 204 Highland was arrested at 3:09 p.m. Thursday, April 28 for possession of marijuana and resisting arrest.
Allen Carrascoza, 18, of 3219 Hwy. 71 South was arrested by deputies at 12:27 a.m. Saturday, April 30 for driving under the influence as a minor and minor in possession. Processed, he posted $1,000 in bonds and was released the same day.
Ty Nolan Harrell, 30, of 647 CR 175 in Wharton was arrested by WCSO at 4:54 a.m. Saturday, April 30 for possession of a dangerous drug, possession of marijuana and being involved in a hit-and-run.
Katryn Elizabeth Smith, 41, of 301 Elm in Louise was arrested at 1:50 p.m. Sunday, May 1 for two counts possession of a controlled substance. Processed, she posted $10,000 in bonds and was released the next day.
Violence, weapons
Herbert Lee Fields, 63, of 3222 Washington in Dinsmore was arrested at 1:10 a.m. Wednesday, April 27 for public intoxication and unlawful carrying of a weapon. Processed, he posted $3,500 in bonds and was released the same day.
Martin Deaunta Hayes, 32, of 604 Koym in East Bernard was booked at 7:50 p.m. Wednesday, April 27 on warrants for assault of a public servant and resisting arrest.
Darrell James Norman Jr., 40, of 131 N. Live Oak in Glen Flora was booked at 5:13 p.m. Wednesday, April 27 on a warrant for assault of a public servant.
Ruebin Lamont Wiley Jr., 20, of 2615 N. Fulton in Wharton was arrested by Wharton PD at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 28 for assault of a public servant, evading arrest, possession of marijuana and unlawfully carrying a weapon.
Christopher Limas, 33, of 907 N. Spanish Campo in Wharton was arrested by Wharton PD at 3:21 a.m. Saturday, April 30 for deadly conduct discharging a firearm in the direction of a person, unlawfully carrying a weapon at a location where alcohol is sold, unlawfully carrying a weapon (felony conviction) and public intoxication. Processed, he posted $40,500 in bonds and was released later that day.
Adrian Apollo Bergara, 39, of 7130 Bus in Wharton was arrested by deputies at 1:59 a.m. Sunday, May 1 for unlawful carrying a weapon and driving while intoxicated second office. Processed, he posted $6,500 in bonds and was released the same day.
Tyirael Crashon Gardner, 21, of 1821 Red River, Apt. 1003, of Wharton was arrested by Wharton PD at 8:50 p.m. Sunday, May 1 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and abandoning or endangering a child.
