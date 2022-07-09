Wharton County
Court Actions
Plea bargain agreements
(Note: All cases below are felonies unless otherwise noted.)
Those pleading guilty and accepting punishment include:
• Roger Allen Voigt, 41, of 1003 W. Tilley in Hebronville for smuggling of persons on Oct. 31, 2021. He was sentenced to two years in prison with credit for 240 days served.
Revocations
• Brandi Dianne Gilley, 44, of 1008 Harlem in El Campo for credit or debit card abuse on July 24, 2021. Her probation was revoked and Gilley was sentenced to seven months in sate jail with credit for 39 days already served.
• Heath Matthew Herring, 48, listed as homeless in Wallis for possession of a controlled substance. His conviction for the Feb. 23 offense was adjudicated and he was sentenced to 398 days in state jail with credit for the full time already served.
• Kendall Taylor Waddy, 29, of 1021 Pecan Valley in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance. Waddy’s probation for the July 30, 2018 crime was revoked and he was sentenced to two years in prison with credit for 108 days.
Unsealed Indictment
A grand jury indictment typically remains sealed if no arrest has been made in a case prior to deliberations. An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a citizen jury’s verdict that a prosecutor has enough evidence against a person to proceed with felony trial.
The Wharton County Grand Jury issued the following recently unsealed indictment against:
• Baudelio Fonseca, 62, of 619 Ave. A in El Campo for attempted indecency with a child by contact on May 31, 2021.
