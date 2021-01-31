Stealing a truck and trailer parked at the El Campo Waste Water Treatment Plant, a thief crashed through the gates to make his getaway, according to police reports.
The $30,000 vehicle was one used by PMI crews replacing water meters throughout El Campo and was parked overnight between Jan. 13 and 14.
“They stole the truck and trailer and went through the gate. It was found in the morning,” El Campo police Lt. Russell Urban said.
Damage to the city gate is estimated at $5,000. A part was reportedly stolen from another vehicle as well.
No witnesses have come forward and neither the truck nor trailer has surfaced.
Anyone with information should contact the West Wharton County Crime Stoppers at 979-543-8477.
Callers to the Crime Stoppers Tip Line do not have to give their names to qualify for a cash reward.
People with information can also download the P3 app and submit information through it.
