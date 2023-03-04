CITY ARRESTS
ALCOHOL, DRUGS
Nicholas Anthony Cesa Mendoza, 23, of 2004 Broadview in Rosenberg was arrested at 11:56 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28 for driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to maintain financial responsibility and warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia and violating a promise to appear. Mendoza was stopped in the 900 block of North Mechanic for a traffic violation. He was processed by municipal court.
Hollis James Shorter Jr., 44, of 4638 FM 102 in Eagle Lake was arrested at 4:31 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28 on a Colorado County warrant for possession of a controlled substance. He was transferred to the Wharton County Jail later that morning. Once there, he posted a $15,000 bond and was released the next day.
VIOLENCE, WEAPONS
Joe Luis Lopez, 25, of 613 Correll in Wharton was arrested at 4:52 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27 for unlawfully carrying a weapon and possession of marijuana after being stopped for a traffic violation on U.S. 59. Processed, he was sent to county jail the next day. Once there, he posted $6,000 in bonds and was released the same day.
Janeka Lashett Timmons, 31, of 1717 Briar Lane in Wharton was arrested at 1:07 p.m. Wednesday, March 1 or violation of a protective order by officers dispatched to a disturbance in the 1800 block of East Jackson. Processed, she was taken to county jail the next day.
PROPERTY
Jason Edward Monroe, 48, of 511 Hillje in Wharton was booked directly into the county jail at 3:47 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28 on warrants for forgery and theft with elderly victims. He stands accused for forging three checks on an elderly person’s account between Aug. 31 and Sept. 6, 2022 and stealing a Jeep in the Walmart parking lot, 3413 West Loop, on Sept. 19, 2022.
Latroy Keith Daugherty, 41, of 2917 Meadow Lane was arrested at 4:36 p.m. Wednesday, March 1 on a warrant for theft. He stands accused of stealing about $150 in assorted groceries from H-E-B, 306 N. Mechanic, on Feb. 9. Officers took Daugherty to county jail. At the jail, charges of possession of a controlled substance and theft listed by Wharton PD are added.
OTHER
Manuel Castillo Orozco, 37, of 25510 Knollie in Huffman was arrested at 8:29 a.m. Monday, Feb. 27 for displaying a fictitious license plate, a Class B misdemeanor punishable by up to 180 days in jail, and driving while license invalid after being stopped on U.S. 59 when an officer discovered his plate didn’t match his vehicle. Processed, he was moved to county jail. He posted $1,500 in bonds and was released the next day.
Garland Dwain Cavit, 58, of 25010 El Campo Inn was arrested at 1:10 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27 on warrants for two counts of failure to register as a sex offender. He was transferred to county jail.
CITY INCIDENTS
VIOLENCE, WEAPONS
A drive-by shooting was reported in the 1300 block of Wright around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday, March 1. Thee shell casings were found, but nothing appeared to have been hit. No injuries were reported. Anyone who may know who is responsible should contact the El Campo Police Department at 979-543-5311 or the West Wharton County Crime Stoppers at 979-543-8477 or via its P3 app.
PROPERTY
A gold necklace and ring were stolen from a home in the 300 block of Sentinel between 1:30 and 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28. Loss exceeds $600.
COUNTY BOOKINGS
ALCOHOL, DRUGS
Kerry Lee North, 59, of 509 Oscar was arrested by deputies for two counts of evading arrest with a previous conviction, possession of a controlled substance, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance and tampering with evidence.
Cody Ray Caldera, 25, of 908.5 Heights was booked at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 1 for driving while intoxicated second offense. Processed, Caldera posted a personal recognizance bond and was released the same day.
VIOLENCE, WEAPONS
Adam Dave Abelar, 43, listed as homeless in El Campo was booked at 11:38 a.m. Monday, Feb. 27 on a warrant for family violence with a previous conviction.
Michael Jaquan Parson, 33, of 1527 North Richmond Road in Wharton was arrested by deputies at 12:16 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28 for resisting arrest.
PROPERTY
Tyrese Eugene Holmes, 24, of 131 N. Live Oak in Glen Flora was booked at 11:32 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28 on warrants for criminal mischief in excess of $2,500 damage and theft of livestock.
Paul Ocie Hartman, 35, of 17190 Butte Creek in Houston was booked at 10:11 a.m. Wednesday, March 1 for two counts of theft of livestock.
Chad Jason Long, 36, of 105 Cedar in Louise was booked at 10:11 a.m. Wednesday on warrants for criminal trespass and credit or debit card abuse.
OTHER
Ernest Donald Armstrong Jr., 40, of 208 W. Emily in Wharton was arrested at 2:06 p.m. Wednesday, March 1 for displaying a fictitious license plate.
