CITY ARRESTS
ALCOHOL, DRUGS
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Year
|$50.00
|for 365 days
|One Year
|$50.00
|for 365 days
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
If you already subscribe to our eEdition edition, sign up for FREE access to our online edition. Thanks for reading the El Campo Leader News.
If you already subscribe to our print edition, sign up for FREE access to our online edition. Thanks for reading the El Campo Leader News.
CITY ARRESTS
ALCOHOL, DRUGS
Jonathan Nicholas Reyna, 23, of 812 Olivia was arrested at 8:57 p.m. Monday, April 17 on warrants for misdemeanor theft, possession of drug paraphernalia and violating a promise to appear. Processed, he was referred to municipal court.
Vanessa Martinez, 23, of 9465 S. Darren Circle in Cordova, Tenn., was arrested at 11:07 p.m. Tuesday, April 18 for possession of marijuana after being stopped for a traffic violation. Processed, she was shipped to the Wharton County Jail.
VIOLENCE, WEAPONS
Robert Resendez, 69, of 505.5 College was served a warrant for violation of a protective order, a Class A misdemeanor, while already at the county jail at 6:25 a.m. Wednesday, April 19. Once there, he posted a $10,000 bond and was released the same day.
PROPERTY
Martin Ruperto Fragoso, 38, of 808 Corn was arrested at 10:27 p.m. Monday, April 17 on a warrant for theft with two or more previous convictions after police were dispatched to a disturbance at his home. He stands accused of stealing less than $200 in primarily cuts of beef from Walmart, 3413 West Loop, on Aug. 15, 2021. Fragoso faces felony punishment as a result of prior bad acts. Processed, he was sent to county jail. Once there, he posted an $8,000 bond and was released the same day.
CITY INCIDENTS
VIOLENCE, WEAPONS
A domestic disturbance was reported directly to the police station on Sunday, April 16. No injuries were reported.
PROPERTY
A portable generator valued at more than $1,000 was stolen from the 200 block of Olive around 1 p.m. Sunday, April 15.
A forgery was reported at the Wharton County Annex, 605 E. Calhoun, around 9 a.m. Monday, April 17.
Two chainsaws were stolen from Rioux Hardware, 111 E. Jackson, around 5 p.m. Monday, April 17. Loss nears $900.
A Honda lawn mower was stolen from the 700 block of Rice shortly before 7 p.m. Monday, April 17. Loss is estimated at $800.
A 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 loaded with equipment was stolen in the 1700 block of South Mechanic around 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 18. Loss is reported at $100,000. The vehicle, however, was reported recovered later the same day.
COUNTY BOOKINGS
ALCOHOL, DRUGS
Melanie Marie Martinez, 21, of 515 Pecan Valley in Wharton was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 11:20 p.m. Monday, April 17 for possession of a controlled substance.
Crystal Nicole Garcia, 40, of 111 Stavena Road in Wharton was arrested at 12:10 p.m. Wednesday, April 19 for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication.
Axel Rodriguez-Montes, 18, of 905 Franklin was arrested at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 19 for possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.