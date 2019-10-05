City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Austin Kyle Ashton, 24, listed as homeless in El Campo was arrested at 12:29 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2 for walking on the wrong side of the roadway and possession of drug paraphernalia after being discovered by officers dispatched to the 800 block of Avenue J to investigate a prowler. Two pipes were seized. Ashton was processed and transferred to county jail the next day.
Violence, weapons
Alton Lee Hood Jr., 38, of 610 Dunlap was arrested at 5:17 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30 for resisting arrest, obstruction or retaliation by threat as well as warrants for no driver’s license and having an open contain of alcohol in a vehicle.
Officers dispatched a reported disturbance at 610 Dunlap with a gun involved encountered Hood and realized he had active warrants. “Officers tried to arrest him on the warrants. He resisted and then threatened one of the officers at the scene,” El Campo Police Lt. Russell Urban said.
Processed, Hood was transferred to the Wharton County Jail the next day.
Mashisa Joyce Tyler, 42, of 709 College was arrested at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2 on a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She stands accused of an assault in the 100 block of East Correll. Processed, she was later released as a result of medical complications.
City Incidents
Property
Police are investigating a report of identity theft filed at Texas Gulf Federal Credit Union, 1313 West Loop, between Sept. 5 and 6. Loss is estimated at $7,500.
Another identity theft report was filed in the 200 block of Fahrenthold on Sept. 30. Loss there is estimated at $1,850.
Vandals struck at Reyna Manufactured Home Park, 26532 U.S. 59, around noon Tuesday, Oct. 1. A $350 mailbox was destroyed.
Violence, weapons
A teenage girl at El Campo High School reported Tuesday that her 16-year-old boyfriend had hurt her and held her against her will in the stairwell of the C Building. “A teacher was eventually notified by a student who witnessed what was happening,” Urban said, adding the boy “released the female and walked away when he saw a teacher coming.”
Warrants are pending against the boy for two Class A misdemeanors. An adult would face a punishment of up to one years in jail and a fine of $4,000. Juvenile punishments vary.
Police are investigating the report of an assault with injury in the 400 block of West Fifth around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Billy Ray Trotter, 59, of 1481 Olivia was arrested at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29. Processed, he posted a $2,500 bond and was released the same day.
Christopher Joseph Melchor, 20, of 1017 W. Second was booked at 7:39 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2 for possession of a controlled substance and theft of a firearm. Processed, he posted $5,000 in bonds and was released the same day.
Philip Ramirez, 40, of 74 Topaz in Brownsville was booked at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2 on warrants for intoxication assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury and driving while intoxicated.
Kristoffer T. Williams, 24, of 139 Big Thicket in Richmond was arrested by DPS at 9:05 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2 for possession of marijuana.
Violence, weapons
Hermilo Garcia, 51, of 308 Crestline in Houston was arrested by state troopers at 1:05 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1 on an Anderson County warrant for assault family violence.
Michael Duane Reynolds, 30, of 1717 Briar Lane, Apt. 103, in Wharton was booked at 11:22 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1 on two counts of arson.
Keisha Leann Gartica, 24, of 110 Oak in Wharton was booked at 12:06 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2 on a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Carrie Amanda Martin, 37, of 115 Mulcahy in Damon was booked at 8:54 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2 for terroristic threat causing fear of imminent serious bodily injury.
Hayward Jackson Jr., 72, of 184 CR 136 in Wharton was arrested by Wharton PD on a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Other
Aundreya Janee Gonzales, 21, of 803 Marionette was arrested at 6:55 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30 for making a false report to law enforcement. Processed, she posted a $500 bond and was released the same day.
Juan Jose Gonzales, 22, of 603 Arthur in Garwood was booked at 8:01 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1 for tampering with evidence and failure to identify.
