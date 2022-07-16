City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Kobie Latray Washington, 43, of 1415 Bear Bottom in Wharton was arrested at 12:09 a.m. Tuesday, July 12 on Wharton County Sheriff’s Department warrants for probation violation - possession of a controlled substance and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon along with a charge of failure to identify. Officers encountered Washington while hunting for a suspicious vehicle near the intersection of Avenue F and Heights. Processed, Washington was sent to the Wharton County Jail.
Miguel Angel Martinez-Lopez, 22, of 803.5 Erin (also listed as 808 Erin) was arrested at 1:32 p.m. Tuesday, July 12 for possession of drug paraphernalia by officers who came to his home. Warrants for two counts of burglary of a vehicle were served against Martinez as well. Processed, he was taken to jail the next day.
Violence, Weapons
Desmonia Jonaye Curtis, 36, of 711 College was arrested at 4:24 p.m. Monday, July 11 for assault causing injury and criminal mischief along with warrants for criminal mischief and possession of drug paraphernalia by officers dispatched to a disturbance at 24/7 Food Mart, 819 Hoskins Broadway. “(Curtis) got into an argument with the store clerk which lead to a physical confrontation. The defendant then damaged several glass display cases in the store as well as merchandise for sale, and the cash register,” El Campo police Lt. Russell Urban said. Damage was estimated at more than $4,000. Processed, Curtis was sent to county jail.
Property
Nichole Marie Silkwood, 35, of 1307 Jennie was booked directly into the county jail at 6:18 p.m. Tuesday, July 12 on a warrant for misdemeanor theft with a previous conviction.
City Incidents
Violence, weapons
Police are investigating the reported injury of a staffer at El Campo Memorial Hospital, 303 Sandy Corner Road, during a disturbance around 11:30 p.m. Monday, July 11.
A disturbance reported in the 900 block of Heights around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 12 is under review for the possible violation of a protective order.
Property
Almost $500 in property was stolen from Walmart, 3413 West Loop, around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, July 10, including a Max 3100 PSI Pressure washer.
A weedeater, pole saw and blower were stolen from the 1600 block of Bravo between 11 a.m. Monday, July 11 and 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 13. Loss exceeds $1,300.
A catalytic converter was stolen from Mikeska Bar-B-Q & Catering, 22730 U.S. 59, around 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 12. Loss exceeds $1,200.
Vandals struck in the 400 block of Frankie around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 13 damaging a door and window on a Hyundai Sonata. Damage exceeds $3,000.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Robert Harold Mullett Jr., 51, of 3518 Shroeder in Needville was booked at 7:54 a.m. Friday, July 8 on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Donald Richard Faas, 57, of unlisted address on Heights was booked into the Wharton County Jail at 2:40 p.m. Monday, July 11 for driving while intoxicated third or more offense.
James Martin Cerrillo, 29, of 1820 Red River, No. 603, in Wharton was arrested by state troopers at 8:45 p.m. Wednesday, July 12 for driving while intoxicated.
Property
Marcus Eugene Hodges, 51, of 5920 Guadalupe in Houston was arrested by WCSO at 10:33 a.m. Thursday, July 13 for unauthorized use of a vehicle and possession of marijuana.
Violence, Weapons
Adam Dave Abelar, 42, of 8792 Hwy. 71 was booked at 3:09 a.m. Tuesday, July 12 on a warrant for family violence with a previous conviction.
Tiffany Ann Longoria, 38, of 899 Wilderness Trail in Wharton was arrested by deputies at 11:54 p.m. Wednesday, July 12 for family violence.
Elhneis Rumaldo, 18, listed as living both in Mexico and Wharton was arrested by WCSO at 9:35 a.m. Wednesday, July 12 for resisting arrest.
David Jeffery Vaugh, 24, of 4787 CR 100 in Boling was arrested by deputies at 4:19 a.m. Wednesday, July 12 for unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of marijuana. Processed, he posted a $3,000 bond and was released the same day.
Other
Christian Velasquez, 24, listed as homeless in Houston was arrested by state troopers at 9:35 a.m. Wednesday, July 12 for evading arrest.
