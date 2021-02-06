An El Campo man who fled to Mexico to avoid charges including the sexual assault of a child should be back in Wharton County next week.
“Our goal is to have him within our custody within the next seven days,” Wharton County Sheriff Shannon Srubar told the Leader-News Friday. “I’ll be glad when he’s here, behind Wharton County bars.”
One of Texas’ Most Wanted Sex Offenders, Camillo Rodriguez, 37, a U.S. citizen, has been on the lam since July 2019 running from charges of failure to register as a sex offender, three counts of sexual assault of a child, assault/family violence, burglary of habitation and criminal mischief.
He was captured in Mexico last Saturday and transported to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department by U.S. Marshals. No information was available on the circumstances of his arrest.
Local deputies will be traveling to San Diego to take custody of Rodriguez, saving the county the $6,800 fee to have him delivered.
Once booked into the Wharton County Jail, Rodriguez will likely be magistrated within 24 hours.
“He will be treated no different that anyone else. He will either be isolated or put in with people with the same types of charges,” Srubar said.
In Wharton County, Rodriguez was convicted in 2010 of aggravated sexual assault of a child and is accused of sexual assault of a child on Nov. 1, 2014.
