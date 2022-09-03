Wharton County
Court Actions
Plea bargain agreements
(Note: All cases below are felonies unless otherwise noted.)
Those pleading guilty and accepting punishment include:
• Foster Anthony Alfred Jr., 27, of 607 N. Washington in El Campo for burglary of a habitation on Aug. 20, 2020. He was placed on 10 years deferred probation on the grounds he serve 42 days in county jail.
Alfred received credit for the full time already served.
He also pleaded guilty to family violence, receiving a concurrent jail time/sentence along with an order to obtain parenting, anger management and cognitive living skills courses, perform 200 hours community service and pay a $1,200 fine.
With deferred probation, the convictions won’t be held against Alfred if he is able to complete all terms.
• Cordero Hernandez aka Eino Cordero Hernandez of Reynosa, Mexico for evading arrest with a vehicle on July 2. He was placed on five years deferred probation, fined $500 and ordered to perform 250 hours community service.
• Ariel Holm, 26, of 107 W. Fourth in El Campo for credit or debit card abuse on June 19, 2021. She was sentenced to three days in county jail with credit for the full time already served.
Holm’s conviction for possession of a controlled substance on Feb. 17, 2019 was adjudicated at the same time. She was sentenced to a concurrent three-day term.
• Collin Dwayne Houston, 24, of 217 E. Mulberry in Hungerford for family violence causing injury, a Class A misdemeanor, on April 20. He was sentenced to 23 days in county jail with credit for the full time already served.
• Chad Jason Long, 35, of 105 Cedar in Louise for family violence causing injury, a Class A misdemeanor, on March 16, 2020. He was sentenced to 264 days in county jail with credit for the full time already served.
• Isabel Marie Mendoza, 39, of 3192 CR 422 in Danevang for possession of a controlled substance on May 12. He was sentenced to 82 days in county jail with credit for the full time already served.
• Chris Gregory Miska, 49, of 204 Greenbriar in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance on July 8, 2021. He was placed on four years deferred probation. The judge also ordered Miska to take a Drug Offenders Education Program and DWI repeat offenders educational program, and pay a $1,000 fine.
• Marcus Lee Muir, 46, of 881 CR 3450-B in Lovelady for possession of a controlled substance on June 5, 2020. He was sentenced to 182 days in state jail with credit for 144 days already served.
• Jonathan Nicholas Reyna, 23, of 2106 Sue in El Campo for family violence. He was placed on seven years probation on the grounds he serve 122 days in county jail.
The judge also ordered Reyna to pay a $1,000 fine, perform 350 hours community service and take an anger management course.
Reyna was given credit for the full jail time already served.
• Henry Lee Southwood, 50, of 406 Texas in Wharton for making a threat against a peace officer or judge on Jan. 10. Southwood was sentenced to nine months in state jail with credit for 212 days already served.
Revocations
• Joe Anthony Martinez Jr., 19, of 12 Serena in El Campo for family violence (Oct. 25, 2020), evading arrest with a vehicle (two counts - July 9, 2021 and Aug. 26, 2021) and unauthorized use of a vehicle (Aug. 6, 2021). His probation for the crimes were revoked and he was sentenced to two years in prison.
Martinez received credit for 57 days already served.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.