CITY ARRESTS
ALCOHOL, DRUGS
Jesse Dillard Hagan, 49, of 404 Ave. E was arrested at 11:21 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14 for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia after being stopped for riding a bicycle at night without a light in the 400 block of Avenue C. Methamphetamine and pipes were seized. Processed, Hagan was moved to the Wharton County Jail the next morning. Once there, he posted $5,200 in bonds and was released the next day.
VIOLENCE, WEAPONS
Clint Garrett Shumake, 28, of 745 Blair in Bastrop was stopped by El Campo officers at 8:44 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14 after they were called to investigate a suspicious person at the now closed Church’s Fried Chicken, 606 N. Mechanic. Police found Shumake on the site and questioned him. He was soon arrested for failure to identify - giving false information. After he was taken to the county jail, deputies discovered Shumake was wanted out of Bastrop County for injury to a child, elderly or disabled person. That warrant was served against him at 7:57 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15.
PROPERTY
Jadrian Tyler Bryant, 28, of 1415 W. Norris was arrested at 8:49 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13 on a warrant for theft under $750 and theft under $100 after allegedly shoplifting a $5 item from pOpshelf, 3416 West Loop. Processed, he was take to county jail. Once there, Bryant posted $700 in bonds and was released the same day.
CITY INCIDENTS
VIOLENCE, WEAPONS
Two girls were involved in a fight on the El Campo High School grounds, 600 W. Norris, around noon Monday, Feb. 13. Injuries were reported.
PROPERTY
A black Audi was reported stolen from the 400 block of Lundy sometime after 10 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12 and located by police around 3:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 13 in the 300 block of East Monseratte. The vehicle had suffered an estimated $7,000 in front end damage. Anyone who saw this vehicle or know how it came to be damaged and abandoned should call the El Campo Police Department at 979-543-3363.
Walmart, 3413 West Loop, reported shoplifters on Feb. 8 and 12. One stole a radar detector valued at less than $100. A second thief stole flashlights, a men’s jacket and backpack. Loss was under $150.
Police are investigating a person who tried to obtain a drug using a fraudulent prescription at H-E-B, 306 N. Mechanic, around 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14.
COUNTY BOOKINGS
VIOLENCE, WEAPONS
Johnathan Bryce Antley, 19, of 5311 Boyett in East Bernard was booked at 7:57 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15 on warrants for home burglary with the intent to commit another felony, aggravated robbery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Processed, he posted $70,000 in bonds and was released the next day.
Kevin Joseph Krpec, 25, of 502 Omega was booked at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15 on a warrant for violation of a bond or protective order. Processed, he posted a $5,000 bond and was released the next day.
Javier Silva Padron, 32, of 908 N. Washington was booked at 11:58 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15 for terroristic threat of a family or household.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.