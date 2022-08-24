City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Jacqueline Daniel, 25, of 402 E. Strand was arrested at 11:42 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17 for possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces along with warrants for no driver’s license (three counts), violating a promise to appear and unsecured child after being stopped for a traffic violation. Processed, she was transferred to the Wharton County Jail the next day.
Jeremiah Da-vante Harper, 18, of 123 Carlsbad in Victoria was arrested at 4:18 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18 for possession of more than 4 ounces of marijuana after being stopped for a traffic violation on U.S. 59. A pound bag of the drug was seized. Processed, Harper was shipped to county jail the next day. He posted an $8,000 bond and was released that day.
Ruben Lopez III, 41, of 1429 Old Nada Road in Nada was arrested at 2:22 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20 for manufacture of a controlled substance more than 4 grams along with warrants for speeding, no liability insurance, expired registration and failure to appear. Officers were dispatched to a disturbance in the 600 block of East West and encountered Lopez. Thirteen separate small bags of cocaine were seized and a small amount of cash. Processed, Lopez was taken to county jail later that morning. He posted a $15,000 bond and was release that day.
Javier Rodriguez-Avila, 35, of 607 Divide was arrested at 2:40 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20 for driving while intoxicated third or more offense, no driver’s license and having an expired vehicle registration. Officers were dispatched to the report of a reckless driver in the 1000 block of West Jackson. Rodriguez was arrested on the West Loop, after following another vehicle there. Processed, he was moved to county jail. He posted $16,000 in bonds and was released Aug. 21.
Violence, weapons
Fredrick Latrette Harris III, 18, of 502 Breezy Lane in Wharton was arrested at 1:34 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 21 for resisting arrest and public intoxication by officers conducting a bar check at J’s Patio, 116 E. First. Processed, he went to county jail. He posted $3,500 in bonds and was released.
Rosalinda Reyes Paniagua, 55, of 1130 Oliva was arrested at 11:20 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18 for assault causing injury by officers dispatched to a disturbance in the 800 block of Erin. Processed, Paniagua was transferred to county jail the next morning. She posted a $3,000 bond and was released that day.
Janet Renee Shelley, 41, of 3763 CR 410 was booked directly at the county jail on a warrant for assault causing injury. She stands accused of a fight on the grounds of SunnySide Saloon, 1214 S. Mechanic, late Sunday night, Aug. 7. She posted a $3,000 bond and was released.
Robert Resendez, 68, of 505.5 College was arrested at 6:15 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19 on a warrant for violation of a bond or protective order while in the 1600 block of South Mechanic. He was shipped to county jail. He posted a $5,000 bond and was released Aug. 20.
Tyler Steven Avendando, 29, of 606 Bruns was arrested at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20 for violating the city ordinance involving a child safety zone and excessive noise. Police were dispatched to the 400 block of Foerester to investigate a reckless driver and, patrolling the area, found Avendando’s vehicle in the 500 block of Tegner, reportedly honking his horn repeatedly. A registered sex offender, according to the police report, Avendando is “not allowed to reside or loiter within a child safety zone. He was within the 1,000 feet buffer zone.” Police ordered Avendando to get out of his vehicle. He initially refused, but ultimately complied and was taken into custody.
Property
Kevin Lamont Hargrove, 49, 1106 W. Wright was arrested at 11:11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17 on a warrant for home burglary. He stands accused of breaking into a home in the 1100 block of Wright on Aug. 13 stealing a convection oven and an assortment of shoes, valued collectively at $425. Processed, he was sent to county jail.
Rafeal Jaafarr Williams, 34, of 3123 Rainpark Lane in Katy was booked directly into the county jail at 3:27 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18 on a warrant for theft with two or more previous convictions.
Landon James Washington, 32, of 605 Cheryl was arrested at 7:09 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19 on a warrant for criminal mischief less than $750 in value. He stands accused of breaking a window during a Oct. 25, 2021 disturbance at a home in the 400 block of West Monseratte. He posted a $2,500 bond and was released.
City Incidents
Violence, weapons
The report of a threat issued at El Campo High School, 600 W. Norris, between 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17 and 9:35 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18 was cleared without additional police action.
Another person reported being threatened in the 2500 block of Benchmark around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17.
A fight was reported at the El Campo Civic Center, 2350 N. Mechanic, around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20.
Property
Identity theft was reported in the 600 block of North Washington between Aug. 12 and 19.
A $1,600 hot water heater was reported stolen from the 1200 block of Alice between Monday, Aug. 15 and Wednesday, Aug. 17.
Burglars targeted a vehicle parked at Leedo Manufacturing, 600 Sam Bishkin, around 8 a.m. Friday, Aug. 19.
Vandals damaged the door at Faith Lutheran Pre-School, 2103 N. Mechanic, around 9:15 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, in a burglary attempt.
An iPad, air pods and keys were stolen from a vehicle parked in El Campo Village, 1185 Olivia, between 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19 and 8:50 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20. Loss exceeds $700.
A makeup bag and its contents, air pods and loose change were stolen from a vehicle parked at Walmart, 3413 West Loop, around 8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19. Loss exceeds $500.
A hit-and-run was reported in the 400 block of East West shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21. A Lincoln Navigator sustained an estimated $5,000 damage.
Other
A woman turned in checkbooks found around 11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 21 to police. Investigation is under way as to who they may belong to.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Pedro Ruiz, 52, of 175 Old U.S. 90 - Southwest, Apt. A, in Madison, Fla., was arrested by deputies at 11:05 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18 for tampering with evidence, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. Processed, he posted $19,500 in bonds and was released the next day.
Christian Jeremiah Garcia, 20, of 310 Lincoln was booked at 6:15 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20 on warrants for possession of more than 4 ounces of marijuana in a drug free zone, theft of a firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia and violating a promise to appear.
Devante Lashaun Perryman, 27, of 2726 CR 166 in Wharton was arrested by deputies at 11:35 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and three counts of endangering a child.
Robert Lee Young Jr., 28, of 10039 Hwy. 60 South in Lane City was arrested by deputies at 2:18 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 21 for possession of marijuana and two counts of unlawful carrying of a weapon. He posted $7,500 bond and was released that day.
Property
Marisa Rene Rodriguez, 35, of 611 E. West was arrested by Wharton PD at 4:07 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19 on a warrant for identity theft.
Other
Georgina Nichole Rivera, 31, of 303 Siesta in East Bernard was arrested by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission for selling alcohol to minors at 1:36 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20. She posted a $2,500 bond and was released the next day.
La Zette Jade Torres, 20, of 1415 W. Norris, Apt. E-3, was arrested by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission for selling alcohol to minors at 2:29 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20. She posted a $2,500 bond and was released the next day.
Reginald E. Dantzler, 27, of 13102 Falls View Lane, Apt. 4606 in Houston, was arrested by deputies at 1:46 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 21 for smuggling of persons.
