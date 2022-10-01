City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Sofia Bolzan Parra, 223, of 2523 Hollow Hook in Houston was arrested at 7:55 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27 for possession of a controlled substance after a vehicle she was riding in was stopped for a traffic violation on U.S. 59. A bag of mushrooms were seized. Processed, Parra was shipped to the Wharton County Jail the next morning.
William Henry Nichols VI, 23, of 10215 Spring Shadows Park Circle in Houston was arrested at 8:01 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27 for possession of a controlled substance in the same incident as Parra. Nichols was processed and taken to county jail.
Violence, weapons
Javis Remone Mack, 45, of 107 Market in Louise was booked directly into the county jail at 3:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26 on a warrant for assault causing injury. He posted a $3,000 bond and was released the same day.
Property
Alfredo Alejandro Tello, 17, of 917 S. Wharton was arrested at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27 on a warrant for home burglary. He stands accused of a breaking into a home in the 900 block of Cotton on Sept. 6 stealing an assortment of footwear, perfume and jewelry. Processed, Tello was sent to county jail.
City Incidents
Violence, weapons
A report of indecency with a child filed at El Campo High School, 600 W. Norris, involves the investigation into high school students dating and an incident at a band event this summer.
An infant reportedly suffered injuries while at Tree Frogz Academy, 411 W. Jackson, around 8 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28. “There are a lot of questions here,” ECPD Assistant Chief Jennifer Mican said Thursday, adding the investigation was just getting under way into a possible assault. Anyone who may have witnessed the event or has knowledge of it should contact investigator Det. Ryan Schaer. “If someone had something like this occur we definitely need to get statements,” Mican said.
Property
Police are investigating the report a credit/debit card used between Sept. 24 and 25 without the permission of the elderly person responsible for it. Loss nears $600.
A vehicle was burglarized in the 900 block of Hayden between 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26 and 7 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27. Information on items stolen was not available.
Thieves used a counterfeit $100 bill to steal an assortment of apples, soda, pizza and an avocado from Walmart, 3413 West Loop, around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Larry Carl Hall, 22, of 1520 Elm in Bay City was arrested by state troopers at 7:19 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26 for possession of marijuana and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Antonio Villegas Rodriguez, 57, of 806 Alice was arrested at 10:50 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25 for driving while intoxicated and no driver’s license. Processed, he posted $2,500 in bonds and was released the next day.
Property
Cierra Marie Ibarra, 21, of 1185 Olivia was arrested by WCSO at 5:12 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27 for failure to identify along with warrants for two counts of theft and a single count of marijuana possession. Warrants for an additional count of theft of marijuana possession were served later that day.
Other
Maria Perales-Rubio, 52, of 2241 Oday Road, No. 45-A, in Pearland was booked at 12:20 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27 for smuggling of persons.
