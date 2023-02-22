CITY ARRESTS
ALCOHOL, DRUGS
Oswaldo Mendez Rosas, 46, of 917 Marionette was arrested at 2:40 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 19 for driving while intoxicated after being stopped for suspicious behavior in the 500 block of Alamo Street. Processed, Rosas was taken to the Wharton County Jail later that morning. Once there, he posted a $2,500 bond and was released the same day.
Joshua Pascual Castro, 29, of 1201 Kingston in Wharton was arrested at 3:20 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 19 for driving while intoxicated after being stopped for a traffic violation in the 2000 block of East Jackson. Processed, he was transferred to county jail later that morning. Once there, he posted a $2,500 bond and was released the next day.
VIOLENCE, WEAPONS
Keion Eugene Caesar, 27, of 803 Marionette was arrested at 1:06 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18 for unlawfully carrying a weapon with a felony conviction, tampering with identification numbers and possession of marijuana. Officers stopped Caesar in the 400 block of South Mechanic for a traffic violation. A 9mm pistol and marijuana were seized. Processed, Caesar was shipped to county jail later that morning. Once there, he posted $23,000 in bonds and was released the same day.
PROPERTY
Steven Terry Henry Jr., 36, of 1185 Olivia was booked directly into the county jail on a warrant for burglary of a motor vehicle.
CITY INCIDENTS
VIOLENCE, WEAPONS
Police are investigating a report of animal cruelty in the 1300 block of Fred sometime between 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14 and 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15.
Family violence with injuries was reported in the 200 block of West Alfred around 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18.
Police are investigating a threat issued via cyberspace around noon Sunday, Feb. 19.
The violation of a protective order was reported on the grounds of Speedy Stop, 502 N. Mechanic, around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19.
PROPERTY
A vandal added graffiti to a wall at Alamo Park, 100 Alamo, sometime between 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 13 and 8:38 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15. Damage is estimated to be less than $100.
The windshield and hood of a vehicle parked at Casa Hernandez Restaurant, 1006 West Loop, were damaged around 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15. Damage is estimated at $600.
A shoplifter stole a drill, charger and condoms among other items from Walmart, 3413 West Loop, around 8:45 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18. Loss exceeds $100
OTHER
Two vape pens were seized on the grounds of El Campo High School, 600 W. Norris, around 8 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15.
A minor wreck in the 1800 block of East Jackson around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 19 is under investigation to see what role, if any, alcohol may have played.
COUNTY BOOKINGS
ALCOHOL, DRUGS
Nicole Barraz-Saucedo, 46, of 1253 Tyler in Corpus Christ was arrested at 7:41 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20 for marijuana possession.
VIOLENCE, WEAPONS
Lucinda Ann Alvarado, 39, of 5518 Seymour in Houston was booked at 4:10 p.m. Monday, Feb. 16 on a Harris County warrant for cruelty to livestock animals. She posted a $500 bond and was released the next day.
William Eugene Wood, 78, of 1203 South in Louise was booked at 6:38 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 17 on a warrant for terroristic threat of a family/household. Processed, he posted a $3,500 bond and was released the same day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.