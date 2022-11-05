Wharton County
Court Actions
Plea bargain agreements
(Note: All cases below are felonies unless otherwise noted.)
Those pleading guilty and accepting punishment include:
• Jerry Lee Hernandez, 41, of 210 Reinhardt, Apt. 4, in East Bernard for family violence with a previous conviction. He was placed on four years deferred probation for the May 9, 2020 crime.
The judge also required Hernandez to pay a $1,000 fine, perform 80 hours community service, obtain counseling and limit his interactions with his victim to a site on police grounds.
With deferred probation, the conviction won’t be held against Hernandez if he is able to complete all terms.
• James Andrew Johnson, 45, of 1601 Buchanan in Pasadena for possession of a controlled substance. He was placed on four years deferred probation for the June 26, 2991 offense.
The judge also fined Johnson $1,500 and ordered him to attend a drug offender’s education program.
• Destiny Chardae Knight, 23, of 501 W. Willow, No. 54, in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance. She was placed on four years deferred probation for the Nov. 25, 2021 infraction.
The judge also ordered Knight to pay a $1,000 fine, perform 160 hours community service, be evaluated for counseling and take a drug offenders class.
• Adrian Muniz, 23, of 602 Washington in Wharton for assault causing injury, a Class A misdemeanor. He was sentenced to 147 days in county jail for the May 1 offense with credit for the full jail time already served.
• Genaro Ramirez Jr., 36, of 615 Belle in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance. He was sentenced to two years in prison for the Aug. 21, 2019 crime with credit for 146 days already served.
• Sergio Sepeda, 18, of 1096 CR 306 in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance. He was sentenced to four years deferred probation for the March 23 offense.
The judge also fined Sepeda $1,000, ordered him to perform 50 hours community service and attend a drug offenders course.
• Zane Christopher Smith, 24, of 207 Mick in Boling for possession of a controlled substance. He was placed on four years deferred probation for the April 13 crime, fined $500, ordered to perform 200 hours community service and take a drug offenders education program.
• Michael Lynn Stovall, 61, of 814 MLK in Edna for family violence causing injury, a Class A misdemeanor. He was sentenced to 74 days in county jail with credit for the full time already served.
Revocations
• Kelsey Brianne Kennedy, 22, of 504 Coleman in Conroe for attempted evading arrest with a vehicle. Her conviction for the May 6, 2018 crime was adjudicated and she was sentenced to 133 days in county jail.
Kennedy received credit for the full jail time already served.
• Christina Marie Zuniga, 35, of 1708 Katy in Bay City for possession of a controlled substance. Her conviction for the Aug. 30, 2018 offense was adjudicated and she was sentenced to 42 days in county jail.
Zuniga received credit for the full jail time already served.
