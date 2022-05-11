Court Reports

Wharton County
Court Actions
Plea bargain agreements
(Note: All cases below are felonies unless otherwise noted.)
Those pleading guilty and accepting punishment include:
• Christopher Gabriel McGill, 23, of 5399 E. Crestview in Lake Charles, La., for possession of a controlled substance. He was placed on four years deferred probation for the Sept. 1, 2021 offense on the grounds he serve three days in county jail.
The judge also ordered McGill to perform 120 hours community service, agree to random drug testing and pay a $1,000 fine.
McGill received credit for the full jail time served.
With deferred probation, the conviction won’t be held against McGill if he is able to complete all terms.
• Isabel Marie Mendoza, 39, of 3192 CR 422 in Danevang for possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor. She was sentenced to 78 days in county jail for the Jan. 16, 2021 crime with credit for the full jail time served.
• Jessica Marie Mendoza, 18, of 29 Serena in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor on June 25, 2021. She was placed on one year deferred probation and fined $50.
• Santoa Ruben Pena, 48, of 5527 Poundstone Court in Sugar Land for theft with two or more previous convictions. He was sentenced to three years in prison for the May 4, 2021 crime with credit for 343 days already served.
• Devante Lashaun Perryman, 27, of 2726 CR 166 in Wharton for attempted tampering with evidence. He was placed on four years probation for the Feb. 26, 2021 crime. The judge also ordered Perryman to perform 200 hours community service and fined $500.
• Ricardo Resendez, 18, of 4345 CR 216, Lot 2, in East Bernard for attempted possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor. He was placed on a year’s deferred probation for the March 9, 2021 crime, fined $250 and ordered to perform 40 hours community service.
• Steven Domingo Sanchez, 36, of 3 Serena in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance. He was placed on three years probation for the Aug. 21, 2020 crime.
The judge also fined Sanchez $500, ordered him to perform 150 hours community service and take a Drug Offenders Education course.
• Frankie Joe Satsky III, 34, of 6150 Elysian Fields in Marshall for theft of a firearm on April 3, 2019. He was placed on three years deferred probation, fined $200 and was ordered to perform 60 hours community service, take an anti-theft course and to forfeit the weapon.
• Janeka Lashette Timmons, 29, of 525 E. Caney, No. 1, in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance. He was sentenced to six days in county jail for the Jan. 23, 2021 offense with credit for the full time already served.
• Evelyn Tabitha Torres, 28, of 905 N. Navarro in Victoria for possession of a controlled substance. She was placed on four years deferred probation on Feb. 28, 2021 crime.
The judge fined Torres $1,500, ordered him to perform 50 hours community service and pay $180 restitution.
• Andrew Richard Valdez, 32, of 701 Clara in El Campo for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and abandoning or endangering a child. He was placed on five years deferred probation for the Dec. 6, 2019 crimes.
The judge also ordered Valdez to perform 240 hours community service, take parenting classes, enroll in a drug offenders education program, pay a $1,000 fine and $1,300 on bond fees in arrears.
• Robert Wayne Waddy, 57, of 9831 Iago in Boling for tampering with evidence and theft with a previous conviction. He was sentenced to two years in prison for the May 2020 crimes. Waddy received credit for 700 days already served.
Revocations
• Adela Marie Montalvo, 37, of 539 FM 822 in Edna for theft on April 1, 2017. He convictions was adjudicated and she was sentenced to 38 days in county jail. Montalvo received credit for the full jail time already served.
• Pepper Sanchez, 45, of 908 Burdette in El Campo for driving while intoxicated third offense. His probation for the Sept. 24, 2012 crime was revoked and he was sentenced to two years in prison with credit for 68 days already served.
